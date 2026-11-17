Intercontinental Exchange Launches Data Center Risk Tool: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 17th

Intercontinental Exchange announces ICE Data Center Site Analytics Tool Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) tool will help stakeholders assess data center projects before capital is committed. While data centers are attracting investment, local factors are upping the chances of halted or delay projects. Cumulative global spending to meet compute power demand is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company.

Torex Resources lists on NYSE after reporting results on Nov. 4 President and CEO Andrew Snowden to speak in the NYSE boardroom before ringing the opening bell. Snowden will join 'NYSE Live' for an interview from the trading floor about its listing's significance. Torex Resources (NYSE: TXR) said strong free cash flow led to solid third quarter financial performance and returns.

Jones Lang LaSalle CFO Kelly Howe to join NYSE Live Howe will discuss the company's financial performance and outlook. JLL (NYSE: JLL) said confidence in momentum allowed it to raise its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share target. The company added that it maintains a selective, high bar for M&A, prioritizing firms that offer scale, resiliency, or new capabilities.



Opening Bell

Torex Resources (NYSE: TXR) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intercontinental-exchange-launches-data-center-risk-tool-nyse-content-update-302942212.html