Intercontinental Exchange Launches Data Center Risk Tool: NYSE Content Update
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 17th
- Intercontinental Exchange announces ICE Data Center Site Analytics Tool
- Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) tool will help stakeholders assess data center projects before capital is committed.
- While data centers are attracting investment, local factors are upping the chances of halted or delay projects.
- Cumulative global spending to meet compute power demand is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company.
- Torex Resources lists on NYSE after reporting results on Nov. 4
- President and CEO Andrew Snowden to speak in the NYSE boardroom before ringing the opening bell.
- Snowden will join 'NYSE Live' for an interview from the trading floor about its listing's significance.
- Torex Resources (NYSE: TXR) said strong free cash flow led to solid third quarter financial performance and returns.
- Jones Lang LaSalle CFO Kelly Howe to join NYSE Live
- Howe will discuss the company's financial performance and outlook.
- JLL (NYSE: JLL) said confidence in momentum allowed it to raise its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share target.
- The company added that it maintains a selective, high bar for M&A, prioritizing firms that offer scale, resiliency, or new capabilities.
Opening Bell
Torex Resources (NYSE: TXR) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange
Closing Bell
Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing on the NYSE
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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