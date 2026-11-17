A clinical-side investment adds multiple physician-directed longevity technologies, pairing with Cellgenic's Cancún lab expansion to establish the city as an integrated RMTG hub.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, announces an expansion of its Cellular Hope Institute clinical division's facilities in Cancún, Mexico, introducing additional physician-directed longevity, wellness, and complementary technology capabilities.

The expansion adds hyperbaric medicine, red-light and photobiomodulation therapies, PEMF, radiofrequency technologies, molecular-hydrogen therapies, EBOO/EVO, and therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) to the institute's clinical capabilities. Cellular Hope Institute emphasized that all programs remain physician-directed and that the Company makes no claims regarding the safety, efficacy, or specific health outcomes of any therapies or technologies offered.

The clinical expansion complements Cellgenic's parallel laboratory expansion in the same city, establishing Cancún as a coordinated RMTG hub spanning manufacturing, laboratory, and clinical operations.

Clinical services are provided under the direction of licensed physicians in accordance with applicable Mexican regulations. Nothing in this release should be construed as a claim that any therapy or technology is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any specific indication.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "Patients traveling internationally for longevity and regenerative medicine care want more than a single treatment - they want a comprehensive, physician-directed program. This expansion is about building that in Cancún."

The addition of these physician-directed technologies expands the range of services available at Cellular Hope Institute and creates potential additional revenue streams, subject to physician judgment, patient demand, regulatory compliance, and the Company's ability to execute operationally. Pairing it with the Cellgenic lab expansion shows the market a single, coordinated capital-allocation decision - Cancún as an integrated hub - rather than two unrelated announcements.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID: RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cellular Hope Institute

Cellular Hope Institute is the clinical division of Global Stem Cells Group, based in Cancún, Mexico, providing physician-directed regenerative medicine, longevity, and wellness programs to international patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTCID market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-expands-cellular-hope-institutes-canc%c3%ban-clinical-facilities-and-longevity-p-1251866