The initiative highlights Orbit, Luna and Aurora, examining how massage technology and furniture design come together in residential spaces.

CALIFORNIA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Nouhaus Inc. announces a seasonal product spotlight featuring its Orbit, Luna and Aurora massage chairs. Part of the company's fourth-quarter communications, the initiative focuses on the relationship between furniture design, adjustable massage technology and everyday home relaxation.

The spotlight brings together three existing models from the NOUHAUS massage chair collection. It outlines their distinct approaches to upholstery, silhouette, reclining movement and massage customization, providing product information for consumers and home and lifestyle media.

Guided by its "Life Curation" philosophy, NOUHAUS combines architectural ergonomics with mid-century modern design. The seasonal initiative presents that approach through chairs designed to serve both as functional massage seating and as furnishings within living rooms and personal relaxation spaces.

Integrating Massage Technology Into Furniture Design

The initiative centers on a practical design question: how can a massage chair accommodate relaxation features while maintaining a considered appearance within the home?

Across the featured collection, NOUHAUS incorporates curved profiles, upholstered surfaces and coordinated color options alongside reclining mechanisms, heating and integrated audio. The three models demonstrate different combinations of these elements, reflecting the brand's approach to creating a stylish massage chair for residential interiors.

Orbit: Sculptural Design and Customizable Massage

The NOUHAUS Orbit Zero Gravity Massage Chair is the principal model featured in the initiative. Its curved profile and flowing lines accompany a range of adjustable massage functions.

Product features include:

Massage customization: A 3D massage mechanism, 14 automatic modes, and adjustable massage strength and speed.

A 3D massage mechanism, 14 automatic modes, and adjustable massage strength and speed. Reclining and heating: Zero-gravity reclining up to 145 degrees and three-level heating.

Zero-gravity reclining up to 145 degrees and three-level heating. Integrated sound: Premium built-in speakers for listening to audio during use.

Premium built-in speakers for listening to audio during use. Color options: Mellow Sand, Elder White and a limited-edition Midnight Blue colorway.

Orbit illustrates the brand's approach to combining the functionality of a luxury massage chair with a distinctive furniture silhouette.

Luna: Rounded Form and Adjustable Reclining

The NOUHAUS Luna Zero Gravity Massage Chair combines a rounded silhouette with hand-stitched natural leather upholstery.

Product features include:

Massage settings: A 3D massage mechanism and four automatic modes.

A 3D massage mechanism and four automatic modes. Dual-motor adjustment: Upper- and lower-body positioning with a reclining range of 115 to 150 degrees.

Upper- and lower-body positioning with a reclining range of 115 to 150 degrees. Heating and audio: Three-level heating and built-in two-way Bluetooth speakers.

Three-level heating and built-in two-way Bluetooth speakers. Featured finishes: Mellow Sand, Dark Caramel and Elder White.

Luna's presentation focuses on the relationship between its upholstered form and its adjustable reclining functions.

Aurora: Tailored Upholstery and Program Variety

The NOUHAUS Aurora Zero Gravity Premium Full-Body Electric Massage Chair combines genuine leather upholstery and tailored detailing with programmed massage options.

Product features include:

Massage programs: Six automatic programs and an S&L-track massage system.

Six automatic programs and an S&L-track massage system. Reclining range: Zero-gravity positioning from 116 to 139 degrees.

Zero-gravity positioning from 116 to 139 degrees. Comfort settings: Heating and three-level pelvis air massage.

Heating and three-level pelvis air massage. Integrated audio and finishes: Two-way Bluetooth speakers, with Mellow Sand, Caramel and Elder White color options.

Aurora completes the seasonal spotlight with another interpretation of the modern massage chair, bringing furniture detailing and massage functionality into a single design.

Further information about the initiative's featured products and their specifications is available at nouhaus.com.

About Nouhaus Inc.

NOUHAUS is a furniture and home wellness brand combining architectural ergonomics with mid-century modern design. Its products include massage chairs, ergonomic office chairs and seating for homes and workspaces. Guided by its philosophy, "Life Curation," NOUHAUS brings comfort, functionality and style into everyday living.

Media Contact

Nouhaus Inc.

vip@nouhaus.com

https://www.nouhaus.com

SOURCE: Nouhaus Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/nouhaus-announces-seasonal-product-spotlight-on-design-and-home-relaxa-1249308