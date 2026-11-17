Following a successful pilot, Chevron will scale UptimeAI across selected operations to help teams diagnose emerging issues earlier, optimize maintenance decisions, and reduce unplanned downtime.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / UptimeAI, a leading provider of AI reasoning agents for industrial operations, today announced a three-year commercial agreement with Chevron Technical Center, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. The agreement follows the successful completion of an initial technology pilot supported by Chevron TPE-Innovation, which identifies externally developed technologies with the potential to strengthen Chevron's core operations.

Under the agreement, Chevron will deploy UptimeAI across selected operations to help teams diagnose emerging issues earlier, optimize maintenance decisions, and reduce unplanned downtime. Rather than adding another layer of alerts and dashboards, the UptimeAI deployment will provide optimal courses of action for complex, expert-intensive challenges - with the goal of compressing decisions that once took days or weeks into hours. The deployment is part of Chevron's Facilities & Operations of the Future (FOF) portfolio, which accelerates the adoption of technologies that improve reliability, efficiency, and operational performance across the enterprise.

"We're proud to move from a successful pilot into a 3-year engagement with Chevron," said Jag Gattu, CEO of UptimeAI. "Chevron's vision for digital transformation lines up closely with our mission to scale expert decision capacity across industrial operations. This agreement reflects the practical, day-to-day value our reasoning agents deliver - helping operators move from insight to action and safeguard the health and efficiency of their assets."

"This agreement reflects our continued commitment to strengthening reliability and operational performance across our facilities," said Nick Luedtke, FOF Sr. Rotating Equipment Technology Engineer at Chevron. "The results we saw during our pilot with UptimeAI gave us the confidence to move forward."

"Chevron's leadership engagement throughout this process has been exceptional. They truly value innovation and are willing to invest in the right partnerships to keep them in the front of the pack when it comes to reliability and operational excellence," said Walt Peach, Director, Enterprise Partnerships for UptimeAI.

As oil and gas operators work to close the gap between the volume of operational data they generate and the expert capacity available to act on it, AI reasoning agents are emerging as a tool for protecting reliability and margin.

About UptimeAI

UptimeAI provides AI reasoning agents that help industrial organizations scale operational expertise and make faster, better decisions. By continuously analyzing operational data and applying engineering logic, UptimeAI delivers expert-grade diagnoses and recommendations that improve reliability, safety, and operational performance. The company works with leading industrial organizations across energy, chemicals, and manufacturing to reduce downtime, optimize maintenance, and unlock measurable profitability improvements. For more information, please visit www.uptimeai.com or contact us at info@uptimeai.com. SOURCE: UptimeAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/chevron-signs-3-year-agreement-with-uptimeai-scaling-expertise-to-1249942