ProsperOps now works alongside Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider partners to autonomously manage Azure commitments for the customers they serve

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / ProsperOps, a Flexera company, today announced support for Azure Microsoft Partner Agreements (MPA) billing accounts. Now, organizations that buy Azure products and services through a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) can have ProsperOps autonomously manage their Azure Reservations and Savings Plans.

Many organizations buy Azure through a CSP to consolidate licensing, billing, and support with one partner, rather than go through Microsoft directly. CSPs deliver products and services to their customers under MPA billing accounts. Until now, those organizations could not use ProsperOps to manage their Azure commitments, so they had to choose between the benefits of buying through a CSP and automated commitment management. ProsperOps support for Azure MPA agreements removes this trade-off.

MPA Support also gives CSP partners a new way to deliver value to their customers. CSPs keep the customer relationship, billing, and support, while ProsperOps autonomously manages commitments in the subscriptions they administer.

ProsperOps connects to the customers' Azure subscriptions managed by CSP administrators and adapts commitments continuously to match usage changes in near real-time.

For CSP customers, the combination is designed to deliver:

Maximized Azure savings, on top of the pricing customers already receive through their CSP partner

Time back to focus on other strategic priorities, with commitments managed automatically instead of manually

Greater commitment flexibility, with various cost optimization strategies which allow commitments to adapt to usage

ProsperOps automates cloud optimization, while CSP partners continue to focus on other FinOps services, licensing, and technical support.

"More organizations than ever buy Azure through a CSP, and they deserve the same access to savings as every other ProsperOps customer," said David Roldán, Head of Partnerships at ProsperOps. "Partnering with CSPs lets us deliver that without changing how their customers buy, bill, or get support."

Launch Partner

TrustedTech is the first CSP to offer ProsperOps Azure CSP support. As a Microsoft Managed Partner with all six Solutions Partner designations, TrustedTech brings licensing optimization and expertise in cloud modernization, security, and AI adoption. With this partnership, customers keep the Microsoft expertise they rely on from TrustedTech and add autonomous savings from ProsperOps.

"Our customers come to us for expert guidance and one trusted partner for their Microsoft spend," said Julian Hamood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of TrustedTech. "Adding ProsperOps lets them put Azure commitment management on autopilot while our architects focus on modernization and right sizing. They capture more savings, without changing how they buy Azure."

Sign Up Now

If you are interested in signing up as a CSP partner to enable commitment management for your customers or you are a CSP customer, sign up now.

About ProsperOps

ProsperOps, a Flexera company, is an autonomous FinOps platform that unifies rate and workload optimization for AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. By continuously managing discount portfolios alongside automated resource scheduling, ProsperOps eliminates cloud waste, minimizes Commitment Lock-In Risk (CLR), and removes manual operational toil. Trusted to manage over $8 billion in annual cloud spend, ProsperOps delivers industry-leading Effective Savings Rates (ESR) without engineering friction or architectural changes. Learn more at prosperops.com.

Media contact

pr@prosperops.com

About TrustedTech

TrustedTech is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) and Microsoft Managed Partner specializing in Microsoft Cloud support services, perpetual licensing, and comprehensive professional services for medium and enterprise-sized organizations. With a global footprint and strategic offices in the U.S., U.K., Ireland and UAE, TrustedTech helps IT teams navigate complex Microsoft 365 and Azure environments, combining competitive pricing with licensing optimization. Its highly certified Microsoft architects and engineers resolve advanced technical challenges faster than typical industry SLAs. TrustedTech has achieved all available Microsoft Solutions Partner designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program and continues to expand its capabilities to support customers through AI adoption, cloud modernization, FinOps and digital transformation initiatives. Learn more at trustedtechteam.com.

TrustedTech Media Contact:

Ashli Lopp, Sr. Solutions Marketing Manager, ashli.lopp@trustedtechteam.com

SOURCE: ProsperOps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/azure-customers-of-cloud-solution-providers-can-now-achieve-great-1250336