ABI Research says the 2026 midterm elections will not stop U.S. AI infrastructure expansion, but they will redirect future investment toward self-powered sites, telco locations, and allied international markets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / The 2026 U.S. midterm elections will sharply slow new data center construction starting in 2027, according to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. While the 70 Gigawatts (GW) already under construction will largely proceed as planned, the greatest risk lies in the 276 GW still in planning, a pipeline that much of the supply chain is already preparing to support.

"The U.S. build-out isn't stopping, but it is becoming far more fragmented and politically contested," said Leo Gergs, Research Director at ABI Research. "Speed to power, permitting certainty, and local acceptance will now decide where AI infrastructure gets built."

The warning signs are already evident. In 2026, more than 500 counties and municipalities restricted or banned data centers, and local opposition blocked or delayed about US$130 billion in projects in the first quarter alone. At the same time, U.S. peak demand is projected to grow by 224 GW over the next decade, mostly from data centers, and mandatory reliability rules are adding cost and time to each new development.

The orders, factory capacity, and inventory being committed today assume that planned data center projects will receive permits and move forward. ABI Research's analysis shows that many will face delays or relocation, disrupting supply chain expectations. Developers awaiting permits face mounting financing pressure and the risk of hardware losing value while it sits idle. These challenges can quickly ripple through the supply chain in the form of deferred deliveries, renegotiated contracts, and cancellations.

Demand won't disappear, but it will shift, making it harder to plan for. Inference capacity is shifting toward telco central offices, metro sites, and already-permitted facilities. Large training clusters are heading for remote self-powered campuses, federal land, and allied markets such as the Nordics, Canada, and the Gulf. Capital is consolidating around hyperscalers and well-funded developers that can bring their own generation, storage, and grid upgrades. A supplier can lose even while the overall market holds up, simply by being tied to the wrong sites, regions, or customers.

"Rules will be proposed, challenged, and reversed, and projects that look secure today could be stalled, repriced, or cancelled with little warning," Gergs said. "Developers that assume a single, definitive outcome are taking a serious risk, and so are the suppliers counting on them."

With new state legislatures convening in January, the time to prepare is short. ABI Research recommends that suppliers stress-test their order books against projects still waiting on permits, shift exposure toward hyperscalers and developers with secured power and accepted sites, and build flexibility into contracts and production plans so capacity can follow demand as it moves.

"January is only weeks away, and the next few weeks are the window," Gergs said. "Suppliers that rebalance now toward power-ready projects, accepted sites, and the regions where demand is heading will capture this shift. Those that wait for the rules to settle will be renegotiating from a position of weakness."

These findings are from ABI Research's Impact of the 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections on Data Center Build-Out report, part of the company's Data Centers research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

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SOURCE: ABI Research

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