His Wyoming, Michigan-based team has closed more than 460 home sales since 2024 and was named one of Epique Realty's 18 Power Teams for 2026.

WYOMING, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Jason Lash, Associate Broker and team lead of The Lash Group at Epique Realty, ranked #1 among all Epique Realty salespeople in Michigan for October 2026. Three more Lash Group agents finished in the state's top seven: Arturo Cantu (#4), Melissa Homewood (#5) and Paige Moon (#7). That puts four of Epique's top seven Michigan agents on one Wyoming-based team.

In September, Epique Realty also named The Lash Group one of its 18 Power Teams for 2026.

By the numbers

#1 Epique Realty salesperson in Michigan, October 2026

Epique Realty salesperson in Michigan, October 2026 4 of the top 7 Epique Realty agents in Michigan are Lash Group agents

Epique Realty agents in Michigan are Lash Group agents One of 18 Epique Realty Power Teams for 2026

Epique Realty Power Teams for 2026 460+ home sales closed by The Lash Group since 2024

home sales closed by The Lash Group since 2024 370+ Google reviews with a 4.9-star average

Google reviews with a 4.9-star average 20 agents working from the team's office at 2675 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI

"Rankings are nice, but what they really measure is how many people trusted us with their move," said Lash. "I grew up in Kentwood and live in Byron Center, and I've sold real estate here since 2008. Having four of our agents in the state's top seven tells me the team, not just one person, is doing the work right."

Who is Jason Lash?

Jason Lash is an Associate Broker and the team lead of The Lash Group at Epique Realty. He ranked #1 among Epique Realty's Michigan salespeople in October 2026. His team's office is at 2675 44th St SW in Wyoming, Michigan.

What areas does The Lash Group serve?

The team helps buyers and sellers in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Kentwood, Byron Center, Grandville, Caledonia and Wayland, plus the surrounding West Michigan communities.

How long has Jason Lash been in real estate?

Lash has sold real estate in West Michigan since 2008, after about nine years in the mortgage industry. He is a Michigan Associate Broker (license #6506045673).

About The Lash Group at Epique Realty

The Lash Group is a 20-agent real estate team at Epique Realty, based in Wyoming, Michigan, and led by Associate Broker Jason Lash. Since 2024, the team has closed more than 460 home sales across the Grand Rapids area. Sellers get video tours of their homes and listings set up to draw more traffic on the major home search sites; buyers get access to off-market homes. Learn more at GRHomes.net.

Media contact

Jason Lash, Associate Broker, The Lash Group at Epique Realty

Cell/text: 616-821-1350 · Office: 616-723-8729

Email: jason.lash@grhomes.net

2675 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

www.GRHomes.net

SOURCE: The Lash Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/wyoming-mi-realtor-jason-lash-ranked-%231-epique-realty-agent-in-michigan-as-the-lash-g-1251281