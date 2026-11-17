New mobile branch will reach neighborhoods, schools and events across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Orion Financial is taking banking and financial education on the road with the launch of the Ozone, a mobile branch designed to bring services, learning opportunities and community connections directly to people across Memphis and the Mid-South.

For neighborhoods where access to a nearby bank or credit union can be limited-often called banking deserts-the Ozone gives Orion a new way to bring financial resources closer to home. It will also serve as a resource for schools, nonprofit partners, community events and other local activations.

"At Orion Financial, we believe that stronger communities begin with people having the support and opportunities they need to move forward," said Ashley McDurmon, president and CEO of Orion Financial. "The Ozone allows us to show up in new ways-whether that means bringing financial education to a school, providing banking services closer to home or being part of a neighborhood celebration. We want people to know that Orion is here for them, wherever they are on their financial journey."

The Ozone can transform into a mobile financial literacy classroom, complete with desks and space for hands-on workshops. Orion team members can work with students, families and adults on topics such as saving, budgeting, banking basics and building healthy financial habits, bringing practical lessons directly into the community.

Developed through a partnership between Orion Financial and Expandable, the Ozone is a first-of-its-kind mobile banking vehicle in North America. The 38-foot trailer expands at its destination, creating a flexible space that can be adapted for education, banking and community experiences.

A full-service ATM travels with the Ozone. When the vehicle is deployed as a full-service branch, an Orion team member can be on-site to help members open accounts, apply for loans, print debit cards and access digital banking.

The mobile branch builds on Orion's broader commitment to financial education and community investment. Through Orion Financial Gives Back, the credit union supports local organizations and initiatives that help individuals and neighborhoods thrive.

To celebrate the launch, Orion released a video featuring familiar faces from the Edge Motor Museum, New Memphis Institute and Mempops as the Ozone made its way through Memphis.

About Orion Financial

Founded in Memphis in 1957, Orion Financial is a member-owned credit union serving individuals, families and businesses throughout the Mid-South. Orion is committed to providing financial services, education and community support that help its members and the communities it serves move forward. Orion Financial is the trade name of Orion Federal Credit Union. Federally insured by NCUA.

Media Contact

Patrick Galphin

Senior Vice President, Administration

Orion Financial

pgalphin@orionfcu.com

Direct: 901.266.2798 | Mobile: 901.412.1656

Community organizations, schools and businesses interested in learning more can visit OrionFCU.com/about-us/ozone or contact Orion at 901.385.5200. Media outlets are invited to contact Patrick Galphin for interviews, photos, video and tours of the Ozone.

SOURCE: Orion Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/orion-financial-launches-the-ozone-to-bring-banking-and-financial-ed-1251350