The phased rebrand, expected to be completed by year-end, introduces Milwaukee patients to MOOV's approach to health and longevity while preserving the care and relationships they trust

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / MOOV Health & Wellness today announced the ongoing transition of H2O Health to MOOV Milwaukee, marking a new chapter for the Milwaukee-based provider of personalized health and wellness services. MOOV Milwaukee, formerly known as H2O Health, is moving toward a full transition to the new brand by the end of 2026, reflecting a broader vision for proactive, physician-guided health and longevity care.

For existing H2O Health patients, the transition introduces a new name but no disruption to the care and relationships they have come to know and trust. Patients will continue receiving personalized care from the same clinical team, at the same convenient locations, with Dr. Alia Fox continuing to serve as local Medical Director. Existing online appointment scheduling will also remain unchanged.

"When I founded H2O Health, my goal was to create a place where patients felt heard, supported and empowered to take an active role in their health," said Alia Fox, MD, Medical Director of MOOV Milwaukee. "Becoming part of MOOV allows us to carry that mission forward while exploring new ways to help our patients thrive at every stage of life."

MOOV Milwaukee, formerly known as H2O Health, offers physician-guided wellness services, including personalized IV therapy and hormone optimization, designed to address individual health needs and goals. Building on H2O Health's existing offerings, the practice aims to introduce additional services and innovative approaches to wellness over time, helping patients prioritize not only how long they live, but how well they live.

"Bringing the MOOV name to Milwaukee allows us to build on H2O Health's strong local foundation while expanding our vision for proactive health and longevity services," said Andrew Smith, President of MOOV. 'We are proud to support Dr. Fox and the Milwaukee team as they continue providing exceptional, personalized care, while introducing new ways for patients to pursue their health goals. "

As the rebrand progresses through the remainder of 2026, patients and community members will see the MOOV Milwaukee name increasingly reflected across signage, communications and digital platforms. The practice will move to the standalone MOOV Milwaukee identity by year-end.

For more information about MOOV Milwaukee, its services or to schedule an appointment, visit https://healthhydrationoasis.com/h20-health-is-becoming-moov-milwaukee/.

About MOOV Health & Wellness

MOOV Health & Wellness is a physician-guided wellness studio that helps people take a proactive approach to aging through personalized care focused on living healthier for longer.

Media Contact

Devin Kincade

Devin.kincade@vituity.com

SOURCE: MOOV Health & Wellness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moov-health-and-wellness-introduces-moov-milwaukee-as-h2o-health-tran-1251961