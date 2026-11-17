The Charlotte oral surgery practice will retain its established team, office location, and services as Dr. Sarmento assumes leadership.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Sharma Oral Surgery today announces the retirement of founder Dr. Priveer Sharma, DMD, from clinical practice and the transition of practice ownership to Dr. Rodrigo Sarmento, DMD, MD. This change marks a new chapter for the Charlotte oral surgery practice while maintaining continuity of care for patients and referring dental providers. Dr. Sarmento, who has been treating patients alongside Dr. Priveer in Charlotte, will lead the practice while maintaining its existing team, location, contact information, and surgical services.

"Caring for Charlotte patients has been the privilege of my career, and I'm confident in leaving the practice in Dr. Sarmento's hands," said Dr. Sharma, who founded Sharma Oral Surgery in 2004. Importantly, Dr. Sarmento's transition into practice ownership builds on an existing relationship with patients rather than introducing an unfamiliar provider. Patients seeking dental implants, wisdom tooth removal, corrective jaw surgery, and other oral and maxillofacial procedures can continue receiving care at the same Charlotte office without a disruption in service.

Dr. Sarmento is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon who earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital and UT Southwestern Medical Center. His clinical focus includes dental implants, wisdom tooth removal, corrective jaw surgery, facial trauma, and TMJ disorders. He is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Continuity for Charlotte Dental Implant Patients

The continuity of surgical care is particularly relevant for patients pursuing tooth replacement. According to the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAMOS), 69 percent of adults ages 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth, while 26 percent of adults ages 74 and older live without any permanent teeth. AAMOS also notes that fixed bridges and traditional implants may require replacement every seven to 15 years. Having an established oral surgeon take the lead helps maintain continuity of care throughout the various stages of tooth replacement and ensures patients receive individualized treatment planning and ongoing monitoring.

"Dr. Sharma built this practice on personal relationships with patients and referring dentists," said new practice owner Dr. Sarmento. "That approach isn't changing, and the team patients know will still be here." Sharma Oral Surgery provides several implant treatment options, including single implants, full-mouth dental implants, zygomatic implants, and zirconia fixed bridges. Charlotte patients considering tooth replacement can learn more about dental implant options from Sharma Oral Surgery .

A Legacy of Surgical Care in Charlotte

Dr. Sharma has proudly served the Charlotte community since 2004 and has been a Ballantyne resident for more than 20 years. He was named Charlotte's Best Oral Surgeon by the Charlotte Observer and spent time on hospital staff at Atrium Health and Novant Health.

Sharma Oral Surgery has a 4.9-star rating across 410 Google reviews, reflecting the quality of care patients receive at the practice. The ownership transition acknowledges Dr. Sharma's contributions while preserving the practice's established patient relationships and commitment to surgical care.

The practice extends its appreciation to the patients, families, and referring dentists who have supported Dr. Sharma throughout his career. Under Dr. Sarmento's leadership, Sharma Oral Surgery will continue serving Charlotte and neighboring communities with the same level of care patients have come to expect from the practice team. Patients and referring providers can contact Sharma Oral Surgery to schedule a consultation with Dr. Sarmento or discuss upcoming treatment needs.

About Sharma Oral Surgery

Sharma Oral Surgery is an oral and maxillofacial surgery practice serving patients in Charlotte, North Carolina. Led by board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Rodrigo Sarmento, DMD, MD, the practice provides dental implants, full-mouth dental implants, wisdom tooth removal, corrective jaw surgery, and facial trauma care from its office at 12312 Copper Way, Suite 100.

Learn more at https://www.sharmaoralsurgery.com/ .

Contact:

(704) 541-6070

12312 Copper Way

STE 100

Charlotte, NC 28277

SOURCE: Sharma Oral Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sharma-oral-surgery-transitions-ownership-to-dr.-rodrigo-sarmento-fol-1252077