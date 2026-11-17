FundCanna Also Names Paul Maloof as Director of ReadyPaid, Its New Buy Now, Pay Later Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / FundCanna , the largest dedicated provider of working capital to operators in the regulated cannabis industry, will sponsor the Investment & Liquidity Summit at MJBizCon 2026 in Las Vegas, and founder and CEO Adam Stettner will speak at the IgniteIt Cannabis Capital & Policy Summit in Washington on Nov. 18.

At IgniteIt, Stettner will join the panel "Where Does the Next Dollar Come From? The Growth Playbook for Cannabis" at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt Washington. The 30-minute session will look at where the next wave of growth may come from, including retail strategy, partnerships, capital allocation and operational discipline.

MJBizCon's Investment & Liquidity Summit takes place Tuesday, Dec. 1, at The Industrial Event Space in Las Vegas. Produced in partnership with Poseidon, IgniteIt and The Talman Group, the summit brings together investors, cannabis CEOs and founders to discuss M&A, valuation, exits and industry consolidation.

Both events center on a question operators face daily: how to fund growth when cash comes in slowly. Companies report that payment timing remains one of the industry's biggest constraints to growth. Whitney Economics found that delinquent accounts receivable in the cannabis industry totaled $3.8 billion in 2023, based on a survey of operators.

"Growth takes more than access to capital," said Stettner. "Operators also need payment terms that match how long it takes to turn inventory into revenue. These events bring together the operators and capital providers who are working through that question."

FundCanna built ReadyPaid to close the gap between when sellers need cash and when buyers can pay. The buy now, pay later platform pays sellers upfront while buyers pay over time.

The company has named Paul Maloof director of ReadyPaid. Maloof brings more than 20 years of experience building sales teams and revenue operations in commercial lending, equipment financing and small- to mid-market business finance. At FundCanna, his focus is scaling adoption and positioning ReadyPaid as a growth lever for cannabis operators, not just a tool for managing delinquent receivables.

"Since stepping into this role, I've talked with brands and retailers of every size, and I keep hearing the same thing," said Maloof. "Sellers aren't set up to finance their customers, and buyers need terms that match how long it takes to sell through their inventory. ReadyPaid is the bridge between them, built to work for both sides of the transaction."

Maloof notes that early adopters' view of the product has shifted with use. "Many sellers first came to ReadyPaid as a way to chase down late payments," he said. "Once they could offer their customers flexibility without carrying that risk themselves, they started using it as a growth tool. Buyers are using it to right-size their orders and keep cash free for payroll, rent and taxes, so they can focus on stocking the right products and turning inventory at the right pace. My focus is helping sellers and retailers fit ReadyPaid into the way they already sell and buy, with real service and guidance along the way."

FundCanna's team, including Stettner and Maloof, will be on-site at both events to meet with operators, investors and partners interested in working capital and ReadyPaid. To schedule a meeting, contact sales@fundcanna.com .

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of non-real estate capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry. For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has created finance products that have provided $20 billion to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year and eight showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com .

Media Contact:

fundcanna@kcsa.com

SOURCE: FundCanna

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundcanna-ceo-to-speak-at-upcoming-igniteit-capital-and-policy-summi-1252157