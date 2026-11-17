Recognitions come as QorusDocs is forecast to double its legal ARR in the next 12 months as Am Law 200 and Global 200 firms turn to AI built on their own institutional knowledge to win more work

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / QorusDocs, the pursuit intelligence platform trusted by dozens of Am Law 200 and Global 200 law firms, today announced it has been named LegalTech AI Platform of the Year in the seventh annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program and ranked the No. 1 proposal management solution by Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews, based on verified end-user reviews.

The recognitions cap a year of rapid growth in legal for QorusDocs, which forecasts it will double its annual recurring revenue (ARR) from law firms in the next 12 months by adding more high-profile firms to its list of big law customers, which already includes DLA Piper, Baker McKenzie, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer and Womble Bond Dickinson. Firms are moving AI beyond research and drafting and into business development, where a winning pitch depends on the best representative matters, strong attorney biographies and winning pitch strategies: knowledge general AI tools lack.

LegalTech Breakthrough selected QorusDocs from thousands of nominations submitted by legal technology companies around the world. It is the second consecutive year the program has honored QorusDocs, which was named LegalTech Breakthrough Proposal Management Software of the Year in 2025.

Customers rank QorusDocs first

On SoftwareReviews, QorusDocs leads the Proposal Management category with a composite score of 8.6 out of 10, a customer experience score of 8.9 and a Net Emotional Footprint of +96. It was ranked No. 1 in the 2026 Proposal Management Data Quadrant. Additionally:

100% of reviewers plan to renew

QorusDocs received a Likeliness to Recommend score of 91 out of 100

QorusDocs received a Cost Relative to Value score of 81 out of 100

Built for the proposal volume legal teams carry

Legal teams run some of the highest sustained proposal volumes of any industry. In QorusDocs' 10th Annual Proposal Management Benchmark Survey, 52% of legal services respondents said they personally work on 10 or more pitches a month. Across industries, 51% said an average request takes six to 10 days to complete.

"Winning legal work depends on deep firm knowledge, credentials, relationship context and pitch strategy. That data lives in people's heads and firm systems, areas that generic AI can't get to or doesn't deeply understand," said Ray Meiring, CEO of QorusDocs. "We built QorusDocs for human and AI collaboration, not automation for its own sake, and no general-purpose AI tool can replicate it because those tools lack that deep legal business development understanding. Being named AI Platform of the Year and ranking first with the people who use QorusDocs every day tells us firms want AI that understands how they actually win work."

Customers using QorusDocs report up to 60% greater productivity and 50% less time spent on formatting, and firm-level analysis of proposal volume and opportunity size shows firms can win up to 20% more pitches with QorusDocs in place.

At the core of the platform is a proprietary intelligence layer built from a firm's own pursuit knowledge. QPilot Agents work across the pursuit, from extracting requirements and researching the client to recommending attorneys and representative matters.

QorusDocs connects to leading legal applications like Litera, iManage and Intapp DealCloud, and runs inside Microsoft 365 applications like Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Copilot. It's built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI, so firm data is never used to train public models. The platform is SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant.

"QorusDocs removes the friction of getting from blank page to submission-ready document," said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of LegalTech Breakthrough. "With purpose-built AI agents and native Microsoft 365 output, QorusDocs isn't adapting a generalist AI tool for legal; it's built from the ground up around how law firms actually pursue and win work. It's a pleasure to award QorusDocs 'LegalTech AI Platform of the Year.'"

Learn more or request a demo at qorusdocs.com/legal.

About QorusDocs

QorusDocs is the pursuit intelligence platform built for professional services, legal, technology services and AEC organizations. QorusDocs helps teams create winning, data-driven pitches, presentations, proposals and RFP responses, building credibility and experience into the narrative from day one. This frees up billable hours otherwise lost to manual proposal work. Trusted by 200+ organizations, QorusDocs helps firms win more business, with beautifully formatted output delivered directly in Microsoft 365. QorusDocs operates globally, with offices in Bellevue, Washington; London, England; and Cape Town, South Africa, and serves teams at companies like WSP, CDW and Insight. Learn more at qorusdocs.com.

Media Contact

Anna Rice

anna.rice@alpinemarketingcomms.com

SOURCE: QorusDocs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/qorusdocs-named-legaltech-ai-platform-of-the-year-and-ranked-no.-1252173