Now issuers receive key milestone alerts straight to their CRM in real time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / EquiDeFi, Ltd., an essential provider of web-based and mobile software for private offerings, today announced that clients will now have direct access to key offering events, improving their ability to close investments.

"We are constantly evolving to meet the needs of our clients. We listened to issuers and marketers who sought a solution to monitor and respond to key events in the investor journey more quickly. By delivering crucial information to their own systems, such as a CRM or compliance tool, our new webhooks cut down on response time and issuers no longer need to log in to see investor activity," said Dave Padovano, Chief Technology Officer

Webhooks

Real-time updates: every registration, signature and payment reaches the client's own systems as soon as it happens.

every registration, signature and payment reaches the client's own systems as soon as it happens. Works with existing tools: updates can go to Zapier to start automated workflows without writing code, or into a CRM such as Salesforce or HubSpot so investor records stay current.

updates can go to Zapier to start automated workflows without writing code, or into a CRM such as Salesforce or HubSpot so investor records stay current. A record of every update: a log shows what was sent, each delivery attempt and how the client's system responded, which helps developers sort out any connection problems.

Also New in Recent Releases

Issuers: see where investors come from in an expanded Analytics tab, including affiliate attribution, along with politically exposed person, adverse media and watchlist screening results on each investment.

see where investors come from in an expanded Analytics tab, including affiliate attribution, along with politically exposed person, adverse media and watchlist screening results on each investment. Broker-dealers: retrieve investor review results through the EquiDeFi API and approve or decline each investor from their own compliance systems.

retrieve investor review results through the EquiDeFi API and approve or decline each investor from their own compliance systems. Marketing partners: connect sign-up forms on their own sites to an offering's registration through the EquiDeFi API, so investors go straight from a partner's page into registration and the partner can follow each one through to funding.

To turn on webhooks or ask about the EquiDeFi API, email info@equidefi.com. Setup details are in the EquiDeFi API documentation at docs.equidefi.io/getting-started, and release notes for each update are published at www.equidefi.com/news.

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi helps issuers launch and manage private offerings with compliance-first infrastructure, investor onboarding workflows, document execution, payment integrations, ACH and wire transfer options, and real-time offering visibility. Through software designed to support compliance, EquiDeFi offers workflow tools for Regulation D, Regulation A (Tier 2), and Regulation S offerings. Designed for companies, broker-dealers, law firms, family offices, and wealth managers, the EquiDeFi platform provides issuers with a comprehensive online portal to manage key operational components of private offerings, including investor onboarding, subscription workflows, document execution, compliance tracking, communications, and record retention, and offers investors a personal document vault to retain records of investments.

EquiDeFi's platform is accessible via web browser and mobile devices at www.equidefi.com and provides integrated tools for:

Online retention of materials, including offering circulars, investor decks, and subscription agreements

Investor onboarding workflows with integrated KYC, KYB, AML, securities enforcement, adverse media, identity, and politically exposed person screening

Accredited investor verification and suitability review tools

Automated preparation and execution of investor subscription agreements with integrated digital signatures

Payment rail integrations, including Credit Card, ACH and wire transfer funding options

Marketing data integration to manage marketing spend and effectiveness

Issuer dashboards for real-time monitoring of offering progress, investment pipeline, and compliance status

Investor communications, reminder emails, and status updates

Data collection, real-time activity tracking, audit trail maintenance, and secure online document vault access

Companies exploring a private capital raise and looking for infrastructure to manage issuer workflows, investor onboarding, and offering operations can learn more at www.equidefi.com.

For more information, contact info@equidefi.com.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. EquiDeFi provides technology services only; it is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser and makes no investment recommendations or eligibility determinations. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: EquiDeFi, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/equidefi-launches-webhooks-upgrade-1252213