The private golf club without a course brings its St Andrews-inspired membership model to Southeast Michigan in May 2027

Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - NewClub, the private golf club inspired by the historic clubs of St Andrews, Scotland, today announced it will open its Detroit chapter on May 1, 2027. Detroit becomes the fourth chapter in NewClub's growing network, joining Chicago, Atlanta and Northeast Ohio, and gives golfers across Southeast Michigan a new way to access great golf experiences and find community.

"Bringing NewClub to Detroit has been a personal goal of mine since we started," said Mark Colwell, CEO and co-founder of NewClub. "I grew up Downriver and got to experience the incredible golf culture here with great courses, passionate players and a deep history and appreciation for the game. That's the kind of community that NewClub was made for, and I can't wait to reconnect with so many golfers and friends from my hometown."

NewClub launched its first chapter in Chicago in 2018 and has since expanded its community to more than 350 members nationwide. Each NewClub chapter is built locally, with its own members, events and identity, while remaining connected to the broader NewClub community.

NewClub's Detroit chapter will operate across the Southeast Michigan region, bringing members together at a variety of public, private and destination golf courses. Members will participate and compete in a season-long calendar of golf events and gain access to NewClub's national and international golf trips. Founding memberships are $1,300 per year and will become available on May 1. Interested golfers can join the waitlist for membership on the NewClub website at NewClub.golf.

Founded in 2017, NewClub was created around a simple idea: Play everywhere. Belong somewhere. Rather than owning a single golf course, NewClub builds a club around its members, creating a year-round community with access to great golf, regular competitions, trips, traditions and social events. The club draws much of its inspiration from The New Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland, one of the oldest golfing societies in the world, where the idea of a "golf club" historically meant more than a piece of property. It is a collection of people, traditions and competitions that can exist independently of any single course.

"When we started NewClub, we weren't trying to replace the traditional country club," said Matt Considine, founder and chairman of NewClub. "We love great golf clubs. We just believed there was room for another kind of club, one built around the people first and the property second. Detroit is a golf city through and through, and it feels like exactly the kind of place where that idea can thrive."



A full golf calendar and launch event for the Detroit chapter will be announced in early 2027. Detroit-area brands and partners can reach out to Mark Colwell for more information about getting involved.

For more information about NewClub, visit NewClub.golf.

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About NewClub

Founded in Chicago in 2017, NewClub was created around a simple idea: Play everywhere. Belong somewhere. Inspired by the clubs of St. Andrews, Scotland, NewClub builds a club around its members rather than a single golf course, creating a year-round community with access to great golf, regular competitions, trips, traditions and social events. NewClub operates chapters in Chicago, Atlanta, Northeast Ohio and Detroit. For more information about NewClub, visit NewClub.golf.

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