Growth leads to new opportunities to shape the future of seniors living by advancing energy efficiency across one of Canada's top growing companies.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Optima Living is pleased to announce that Cambridge Manor has been awarded ENERGY STAR Canada's Building of the Year in the Senior Living Community and Residential Care Facility category.

Presented by Natural Resources Canada, the ENERGY STAR Canada Awards recognize businesses, organizations and buildings that have demonstrated excellence in advancing energy efficiency.

Cambridge Manor operated at more than 90% energy efficiency in 2025, significantly exceeding the national average for comparable buildings. The community maintained this impressive focus on building performance and sustainability, while continuing to provide high-quality and person-centred care in a comfortable home environment for its residents.

Through energy-efficiency initiatives, Cambridge Manor saves approximately 4.6 million equivalent kilowatt-hours (ekWh) of energy annually, resulting in estimated annual cost savings of more than $295,000. Greenhouse gas reductions are equivalent to approximately 134,000 trees planted.

Cambridge Manor is one of five communities that recently joined the Optima Living family of communities via acquisition from The Brenda Strafford Foundation.

"We'd like to congratulate the team members who joined us from the Brenda Strafford Foundation on this exceptional achievement. We know that growth makes us stronger and look forward to applying their learnings across our portfolio of communities," said Angela Grottoli, Chief Operating Officer. "Pursuing energy efficiency allows us to steward resources, support resilient operations as we grow, and create quality environments for our residents and team members."

Cambridge Manor achieved improvements in its building performance through initiatives such as LED lighting upgrades, optimization of heating and cooling systems, motion sensors for lighting, improved building controls, building-envelope improvements and continuous monitoring of energy performance.

These initiatives resulted in the community earning an ENERGY STAR score of 93 out of 100 in 2025, significantly exceeding the national median of 50 and the certification threshold of 75.

Rating the energy efficiency of a building is a complex process that involves ranking a building's energy consumption patterns alongside a peer group. Buildings must benchmark their energy use with at least 12 consecutive months of metered data to get an ENERGY STAR score. Based on information such as building size, location, number of occupants, and number of computers, the rating system estimates the energy intensity of a building and compares actual energy data to determine where a building ranks relative to its peers.

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About Optima Living

Founded in 2007 by two friends inspired by a love for seniors and their families' dementia journeys, Optima Living was created to offer a more home-like experience in seniors housing and care. What began as a personal mission has grown into Canada's seventh-largest seniors living and continuing care provider, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, Long-Term Care, Brain Health and Memory Care, including Optima's proprietary brain health and care model: Spark, With You in Mind.

Today, Optima Living is the only Top 10 Canadian seniors living and care provider focused exclusively on Western Canada, serving more than 6,000 residents across Alberta and British Columbia with more than 6,200 suites under management, and was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2025 and 2026 by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine. Guided by our North Star, Let us welcome you home, we are committed to People, Place, and Community. With a resident-first philosophy, deep community ties, and a focus on innovation, we are shaping a future defined by integrity, dignity, and empathy.

About ENERGY STAR Certification

ENERGY STAR Canada is a voluntary partnership between the Government of Canada and industry to make high efficiency products readily available and visible to Canadians. ENERGY STAR certified means a product, home, or building meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by Natural Resources Canada.

Learn more at: https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-efficiency/energy-star/about

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