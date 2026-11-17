Six samples from a newly recognized southwest target return 0.94% to 1.79% copper; the qualified person interprets a buried, porphyry-style system to be tested by geophysics

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Catalyst One Exploration Corp. (TSXV: CATX) (OTC Pink: CTXCF) (formerly Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.) ("Catalyst One" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 2026 surface sampling program at the Giroux polymetallic project ("Giroux" or the "Property") in the Candelaria mining district, Mineral County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane trend.

Highlights

Gold and silver in quartz veins: sample GX-26-007, quartz vein material collected 1.15 km SSW of the Giroux shaft, returned 7.95 g/t gold and 245 g/t silver . Silicified breccia sample GX-26-003 returned 1.06 g/t gold and 19.7 g/t silver.

New southwest copper target: six samples from silicified breccia, mudstone and shale carrying copper oxides (malachite, azurite, chrysocolla and tenorite) returned 0.94% to 1.79% copper , including 1.79% Cu (GX-26-013), 1.78% Cu (GX-26-019), 1.36% Cu (GX-26-020), 1.26% (GX-26-021) and 0.94% (GX-26-023).

Porphyry-style geochemical signature: the qualified person's modelling of the Property's 173-sample database shows copper, iron, arsenic, potassium, molybdenum and zinc concentrated over the southwest target, and gold-silver quartz veins on its southeast periphery. The QP interprets this pattern as indicating a possible porphyry system at depth, likely continuing west beneath alluvial and volcanic cover.

Claim package expanded: the Company has staked 10 additional unpatented lode claims to cover the southwest target.

Greenstone nickel-chromium: along the greenstone traverse adjacent to the historic Giroux nickel mine, nickel averaged 0.30% (22 historic samples) and chromium 0.22% (35 historic samples), with the highest values at hydrothermally altered contacts. These are simple averages of selective grab samples and do not represent a grade.

Program: 55 rock samples collected in 2026 were obtained from outcrop, historic workings and mine dumps mainly in areas not previously sampled.

All results above are from grab samples, which are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Property.

Management commentary

"Our 2026 sampling at Giroux delivered on two fronts," said Michael Ruggles, President and CEO of Catalyst One. "It confirmed high-grade gold and silver in the veins around the historic workings, and it identified copper oxides across ground that had not been recognized as a copper target. We moved quickly to stake that ground. Giroux now hosts two distinct targets at surface, less than a mile from a state highway, in the historic Candelaria district. Our next step is a ground magnetic and induced polarization survey over the southwest target to test the qualified person's interpretation and to define the size, depth and orientation of what lies beneath. The results will guide where we drill."





Figure 1. Copper oxide mineralization at the southwest target. Left: tenorite and/or chalcocite (black) with chrysocolla (blue-green), sample site GX-26-021. Right: azurite (blue) and malachite (green), sample site GX-26-016. Photos: G. C. Ferdock, April 2026.

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Two mineralized systems

The qualified person compiled all 173 samples collected at Giroux in 2008, 2019, 2020 and 2026 (including laboratory duplicates) and modelled the distribution of 16 elements and element groups. The work identifies at least two distinct, potentially mineralized systems:

Southwest target (inferred porphyry). Surface copper oxide mineralization occurs associated with widespread hematite staining on a phreatic breccia, hosted in siliciclastic rocks. Copper, iron, arsenic, potassium, molybdenum and zinc are concentrated in this area, and the areal extent and concentration of many elements, decrease away from it. Gold and silver occur in quartz veins peripheral to the zone, where historical sampling returned up to 23.5 g/t gold (sample G-130; see news release dated May 20, 2020). The QP considers the target likely to continue west beneath deep alluvium and volcanic cover.

Greenstone nickel-chromium ± gold-silver. Nickel and chromium are concentrated in the greenstone (metamorphosed gabbro), particularly at its hydrothermally altered contacts with the surrounding siliciclastic rocks, adjacent to the Giroux shaft. Gold, silver and tellurium are concentrated along the range-front fault where it cuts the greenstone. Significant values of these metals also occur on the dumps of the 500-foot-plus (150-meters-plus) Giroux shaft.

Critical minerals. Gallium and germanium, both on the critical minerals lists of the United States and Canada, are present at Giroux. 2026 samples returned up to 15.9 g/t gallium (GX-26-013) and 3.09 g/t germanium, and 2008 sampling returned up to 27.5 g/t gallium (GXRF-03, gossan) and 18.9 g/t germanium (GXRF-45, altered greenstone). The highest combined values occur at the hydrothermally altered, faulted contacts between the greenstone and the siliciclastic rocks, with secondary concentrations over the southwest target. The QP notes that these metals are individually below economic grades, but that they could add value as by-products if recovered during the processing of precious or base metals. The Company will include a full critical-minerals analytical suite in all future sampling and drilling.

Anomalous metal values also occur in narrow structural zones in the east of the Property. The QP interprets their silver content as likely to increase eastward toward the Candelaria mine, beyond the Property boundary. Mineralization at Candelaria is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Giroux.

Figure 2. Modelled copper distribution from surface sampling, showing the concentration over the southwest target. Source: G. C. Ferdock, Report of Activities, Observations and Interpretations from Geochemistry Sampling, July 20, 2026. The model is interpretive and based on surface samples.

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Next steps

The QP recommends (i) geophysical surveys over the southwest target and the greenstone contact to define the size and depth of potential mineralization ahead of drilling, and (ii) two close-spaced north-south sampling traverses across the greenstone, perpendicular to the principal mineralized trends. The Company is evaluating ground magnetic and induced polarization surveys and will report on the planned program, which is subject to financing, contractor availability and permitting.

Figure 3. Quartz vein and silicified breccia at the site of sample GX-26-007 (7.95 g/t gold, 245 g/t silver). Photo: G. C. Ferdock, April 2026.

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Table 1. Selected 2026 rock sample results, Giroux project

Sample Material Au g/t Ag g/t Cu ppm Zn ppm Ga ppm Ni ppm Cr ppm As ppm Sb ppm Gold-silver veins and breccias GX-26-007 Quartz veins from shaft 7.950 245.00 46 38 6.1 48 338 80 50 GX-26-003 Silicified breccia 1.060 19.70 23 5 4.8 45 440 20 12 Southwest copper target GX-26-013 Silicified breccia, CuOx 0.045 1.19 17,997 37 15.9 206 205 133 15 GX-26-019 Mudstone with CuOx 0.024 0.35 17,870 27 12.8 66 88 6 2 GX-26-020 Mudstone with CuOx, prospect 0.023 0.58 13,643 42 9.5 333 128 33 3 GX-26-021 Mudstone with CuOx, prospect 0.013 0.27 12,613 78 10.0 438 132 6 2 GX-26-016 Silicified breccia 0.015 0.55 11,818 24 6.5 87 350 15 2 GX-26-023 Shale with CuOx 0.053 0.49 9,444 30 14.6 161 99 7 2 GX-26-022 FeOx-rich sheared mudstone, CuOx 0.093 1.01 4,087 39 10.0 135 171 57 25 GX-26-040 Silicified breccia of quartz veins 0.019 4.02 3,610 211 354 237 62 17 GX-26-053 Silicified breccia, heavy FeOx 0.009 1.36 1,431 198 152 353 927 270 GX-26-015 Phreatic breccia 0.020 0.62 130 299 6.4 477 212 635 40 GX-26-025A Phreatic breccia 0.009 0.78 341 132 6.8 302 124 1,512 25 Structures, gossans and greenstone GX-26-014 Mylonite 0.164 1.64 5,226 13 9.5 57 285 1,689 125 GX-26-052 Silicified fault breccia 0.107 1.27 63 347 249 164 1,379 67 GX-26-036 Silicified mudstone breccia 0.189 0.33 30 185 540 284 1,243 84 GX-26-049 Fault with FeOx 0.024 0.41 672 45 13.5 127 298 125 13 GX-26-006 Gossan 0.044 1.54 129 993 392 116 328 69 GX-26-005 Gossan 0.011 0.81 150 698 830 193 720 15 GX-26-043 Silicified serpentine(?) 0.012 0.96 81 63 1,510 1,557 361 148

Notes: 10,000 ppm = 1.00%. CuOx = copper oxide minerals; FeOx = iron oxides;

About Giroux

Catalyst One holds Giroux under an exploration lease with an exclusive option to purchase a 100% interest for US$200,000, subject to a 1.5% gross production royalty, of which 0.5% may be purchased for US$200,000 at any time before commercial production. The lease runs for 10 years from April 20, 2020, with two 10-year extensions, and carries no work commitments. The Property comprises 12 patented and [46] unpatented lode claims covering approximately 474 hectares (1,171 acres), about 97 km (60 miles) south-southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, and less than 1.6 km (1 mile) from a state highway 360 with year-round access.

At the core of the Property sits the past-producing Giroux mine, documented as one of only two high-grade nickel-producing mines in Nevada's history, with reported production dating to the late 1800s (Lincoln, 1923, Mining Districts and Mineral Resources of Nevada). Historical production of copper, silver, gold, zinc and barite is also reported. The Property hosts multi-level shafts, adits, open pits and road access. The past-producing Candelaria silver mine lies about 11 km (7 miles) to the east, along the same geological trend. Mineralization at Candelaria is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Giroux.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Gregory C. Ferdock, M.Sc., Q.P., C.P.G., a consultant of the Company, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Catalyst One Exploration Corp.

Catalyst One Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration company with two projects in Nevada's Walker Lane trend and a pending acquisition in British Columbia. Its Palmetto gold-silver project in Esmeralda County, Nevada hosts an inferred mineral resource of 9.567 million tonnes grading 0.96 g/t gold and 6.58 g/t silver, containing 296,695 ounces of gold and 2,022,578 ounces of silver (pit-constrained at a 0.15 g/t Au cut-off and underground at a 2.0 g/t Au cut-off, using US$1,500/oz gold and US$18/oz silver), with an effective date of October 15, 2020, as set out in the technical report by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of WSP Canada Inc. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company has agreed to acquire the BC REE property in British Columbia, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance (see news release dated November 5, 2026).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Michael Ruggles"

Michael Ruggles, President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the interpretation of the southwest target as a possible porphyry system, its potential continuation beneath cover, planned geophysical surveys and sampling, the timing and scope of future exploration including drilling, the completion of the BC REE acquisition, and the Company's plans for its properties. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the availability of contractors and equipment, the receipt of permits, and the continued good standing of the Giroux lease and claims. It is subject to known and unknown risks that may cause actual results to differ materially, including that surface grab samples may not be representative of mineralization at depth, that geophysical surveys may not confirm the QP's interpretation, that the Company may be unable to raise the funds needed for its programs, risks inherent in mineral exploration, title risks, and changes in metal prices and market conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update it except as required by applicable securities laws.

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