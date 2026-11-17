Six samples from a newly recognized southwest target return 0.94% to 1.79% copper; the qualified person interprets a buried, porphyry-style system to be tested by geophysics
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Catalyst One Exploration Corp. (TSXV: CATX) (OTC Pink: CTXCF) (formerly Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.) ("Catalyst One" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 2026 surface sampling program at the Giroux polymetallic project ("Giroux" or the "Property") in the Candelaria mining district, Mineral County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane trend.
Highlights
Gold and silver in quartz veins: sample GX-26-007, quartz vein material collected 1.15 km SSW of the Giroux shaft, returned 7.95 g/t gold and 245 g/t silver. Silicified breccia sample GX-26-003 returned 1.06 g/t gold and 19.7 g/t silver.
New southwest copper target: six samples from silicified breccia, mudstone and shale carrying copper oxides (malachite, azurite, chrysocolla and tenorite) returned 0.94% to 1.79% copper, including 1.79% Cu (GX-26-013), 1.78% Cu (GX-26-019), 1.36% Cu (GX-26-020), 1.26% (GX-26-021) and 0.94% (GX-26-023).
Porphyry-style geochemical signature: the qualified person's modelling of the Property's 173-sample database shows copper, iron, arsenic, potassium, molybdenum and zinc concentrated over the southwest target, and gold-silver quartz veins on its southeast periphery. The QP interprets this pattern as indicating a possible porphyry system at depth, likely continuing west beneath alluvial and volcanic cover.
Claim package expanded: the Company has staked 10 additional unpatented lode claims to cover the southwest target.
Greenstone nickel-chromium: along the greenstone traverse adjacent to the historic Giroux nickel mine, nickel averaged 0.30% (22 historic samples) and chromium 0.22% (35 historic samples), with the highest values at hydrothermally altered contacts. These are simple averages of selective grab samples and do not represent a grade.
Program: 55 rock samples collected in 2026 were obtained from outcrop, historic workings and mine dumps mainly in areas not previously sampled.
All results above are from grab samples, which are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Property.
Management commentary
"Our 2026 sampling at Giroux delivered on two fronts," said Michael Ruggles, President and CEO of Catalyst One. "It confirmed high-grade gold and silver in the veins around the historic workings, and it identified copper oxides across ground that had not been recognized as a copper target. We moved quickly to stake that ground. Giroux now hosts two distinct targets at surface, less than a mile from a state highway, in the historic Candelaria district. Our next step is a ground magnetic and induced polarization survey over the southwest target to test the qualified person's interpretation and to define the size, depth and orientation of what lies beneath. The results will guide where we drill."
Figure 1. Copper oxide mineralization at the southwest target. Left: tenorite and/or chalcocite (black) with chrysocolla (blue-green), sample site GX-26-021. Right: azurite (blue) and malachite (green), sample site GX-26-016. Photos: G. C. Ferdock, April 2026.
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Two mineralized systems
The qualified person compiled all 173 samples collected at Giroux in 2008, 2019, 2020 and 2026 (including laboratory duplicates) and modelled the distribution of 16 elements and element groups. The work identifies at least two distinct, potentially mineralized systems:
Southwest target (inferred porphyry). Surface copper oxide mineralization occurs associated with widespread hematite staining on a phreatic breccia, hosted in siliciclastic rocks. Copper, iron, arsenic, potassium, molybdenum and zinc are concentrated in this area, and the areal extent and concentration of many elements, decrease away from it. Gold and silver occur in quartz veins peripheral to the zone, where historical sampling returned up to 23.5 g/t gold (sample G-130; see news release dated May 20, 2020). The QP considers the target likely to continue west beneath deep alluvium and volcanic cover.
Greenstone nickel-chromium ± gold-silver. Nickel and chromium are concentrated in the greenstone (metamorphosed gabbro), particularly at its hydrothermally altered contacts with the surrounding siliciclastic rocks, adjacent to the Giroux shaft. Gold, silver and tellurium are concentrated along the range-front fault where it cuts the greenstone. Significant values of these metals also occur on the dumps of the 500-foot-plus (150-meters-plus) Giroux shaft.
Critical minerals. Gallium and germanium, both on the critical minerals lists of the United States and Canada, are present at Giroux. 2026 samples returned up to 15.9 g/t gallium (GX-26-013) and 3.09 g/t germanium, and 2008 sampling returned up to 27.5 g/t gallium (GXRF-03, gossan) and 18.9 g/t germanium (GXRF-45, altered greenstone). The highest combined values occur at the hydrothermally altered, faulted contacts between the greenstone and the siliciclastic rocks, with secondary concentrations over the southwest target. The QP notes that these metals are individually below economic grades, but that they could add value as by-products if recovered during the processing of precious or base metals. The Company will include a full critical-minerals analytical suite in all future sampling and drilling.
Anomalous metal values also occur in narrow structural zones in the east of the Property. The QP interprets their silver content as likely to increase eastward toward the Candelaria mine, beyond the Property boundary. Mineralization at Candelaria is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Giroux.
Figure 2. Modelled copper distribution from surface sampling, showing the concentration over the southwest target. Source: G. C. Ferdock, Report of Activities, Observations and Interpretations from Geochemistry Sampling, July 20, 2026. The model is interpretive and based on surface samples.
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Next steps
The QP recommends (i) geophysical surveys over the southwest target and the greenstone contact to define the size and depth of potential mineralization ahead of drilling, and (ii) two close-spaced north-south sampling traverses across the greenstone, perpendicular to the principal mineralized trends. The Company is evaluating ground magnetic and induced polarization surveys and will report on the planned program, which is subject to financing, contractor availability and permitting.
Figure 3. Quartz vein and silicified breccia at the site of sample GX-26-007 (7.95 g/t gold, 245 g/t silver). Photo: G. C. Ferdock, April 2026.
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Table 1. Selected 2026 rock sample results, Giroux project
|Sample
|Material
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Cu ppm
|Zn ppm
|Ga ppm
|Ni ppm
|Cr ppm
|As ppm
|Sb ppm
|Gold-silver veins and breccias
|GX-26-007
|Quartz veins from shaft
|7.950
|245.00
|46
|38
|6.1
|48
|338
|80
|50
|GX-26-003
|Silicified breccia
|1.060
|19.70
|23
|5
|4.8
|45
|440
|20
|12
|Southwest copper target
|GX-26-013
|Silicified breccia, CuOx
|0.045
|1.19
|17,997
|37
|15.9
|206
|205
|133
|15
|GX-26-019
|Mudstone with CuOx
|0.024
|0.35
|17,870
|27
|12.8
|66
|88
|6
|2
|GX-26-020
|Mudstone with CuOx, prospect
|0.023
|0.58
|13,643
|42
|9.5
|333
|128
|33
|3
|GX-26-021
|Mudstone with CuOx, prospect
|0.013
|0.27
|12,613
|78
|10.0
|438
|132
|6
|2
|GX-26-016
|Silicified breccia
|0.015
|0.55
|11,818
|24
|6.5
|87
|350
|15
|2
|GX-26-023
|Shale with CuOx
|0.053
|0.49
|9,444
|30
|14.6
|161
|99
|7
|2
|GX-26-022
|FeOx-rich sheared mudstone, CuOx
|0.093
|1.01
|4,087
|39
|10.0
|135
|171
|57
|25
|GX-26-040
|Silicified breccia of quartz veins
|0.019
|4.02
|3,610
|211
|354
|237
|62
|17
|GX-26-053
|Silicified breccia, heavy FeOx
|0.009
|1.36
|1,431
|198
|152
|353
|927
|270
|GX-26-015
|Phreatic breccia
|0.020
|0.62
|130
|299
|6.4
|477
|212
|635
|40
|GX-26-025A
|Phreatic breccia
|0.009
|0.78
|341
|132
|6.8
|302
|124
|1,512
|25
|Structures, gossans and greenstone
|GX-26-014
|Mylonite
|0.164
|1.64
|5,226
|13
|9.5
|57
|285
|1,689
|125
|GX-26-052
|Silicified fault breccia
|0.107
|1.27
|63
|347
|249
|164
|1,379
|67
|GX-26-036
|Silicified mudstone breccia
|0.189
|0.33
|30
|185
|540
|284
|1,243
|84
|GX-26-049
|Fault with FeOx
|0.024
|0.41
|672
|45
|13.5
|127
|298
|125
|13
|GX-26-006
|Gossan
|0.044
|1.54
|129
|993
|392
|116
|328
|69
|GX-26-005
|Gossan
|0.011
|0.81
|150
|698
|830
|193
|720
|15
|GX-26-043
|Silicified serpentine(?)
|0.012
|0.96
|81
|63
|1,510
|1,557
|361
|148
Notes: 10,000 ppm = 1.00%. CuOx = copper oxide minerals; FeOx = iron oxides;
About Giroux
Catalyst One holds Giroux under an exploration lease with an exclusive option to purchase a 100% interest for US$200,000, subject to a 1.5% gross production royalty, of which 0.5% may be purchased for US$200,000 at any time before commercial production. The lease runs for 10 years from April 20, 2020, with two 10-year extensions, and carries no work commitments. The Property comprises 12 patented and [46] unpatented lode claims covering approximately 474 hectares (1,171 acres), about 97 km (60 miles) south-southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, and less than 1.6 km (1 mile) from a state highway 360 with year-round access.
At the core of the Property sits the past-producing Giroux mine, documented as one of only two high-grade nickel-producing mines in Nevada's history, with reported production dating to the late 1800s (Lincoln, 1923, Mining Districts and Mineral Resources of Nevada). Historical production of copper, silver, gold, zinc and barite is also reported. The Property hosts multi-level shafts, adits, open pits and road access. The past-producing Candelaria silver mine lies about 11 km (7 miles) to the east, along the same geological trend. Mineralization at Candelaria is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Giroux.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Gregory C. Ferdock, M.Sc., Q.P., C.P.G., a consultant of the Company, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Catalyst One Exploration Corp.
Catalyst One Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration company with two projects in Nevada's Walker Lane trend and a pending acquisition in British Columbia. Its Palmetto gold-silver project in Esmeralda County, Nevada hosts an inferred mineral resource of 9.567 million tonnes grading 0.96 g/t gold and 6.58 g/t silver, containing 296,695 ounces of gold and 2,022,578 ounces of silver (pit-constrained at a 0.15 g/t Au cut-off and underground at a 2.0 g/t Au cut-off, using US$1,500/oz gold and US$18/oz silver), with an effective date of October 15, 2020, as set out in the technical report by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of WSP Canada Inc. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company has agreed to acquire the BC REE property in British Columbia, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance (see news release dated November 5, 2026).
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Michael Ruggles"
Michael Ruggles, President, CEO and Director
For more information: Michael Ruggles, CEO. Tel: 604 997-3369. Email: info@catalystonex.com Website: https://catalystonex.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the interpretation of the southwest target as a possible porphyry system, its potential continuation beneath cover, planned geophysical surveys and sampling, the timing and scope of future exploration including drilling, the completion of the BC REE acquisition, and the Company's plans for its properties. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the availability of contractors and equipment, the receipt of permits, and the continued good standing of the Giroux lease and claims. It is subject to known and unknown risks that may cause actual results to differ materially, including that surface grab samples may not be representative of mineralization at depth, that geophysical surveys may not confirm the QP's interpretation, that the Company may be unable to raise the funds needed for its programs, risks inherent in mineral exploration, title risks, and changes in metal prices and market conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update it except as required by applicable securities laws.
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