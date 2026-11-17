EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

NAVRA and tZERO Partner to Bring Real-Time Collateral Mobility to Qualified Custody



17.11.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



tZERO's Qualified Custody Technology Will Support Regulated Assets Held by Institutional Investors Using NAVRA, With Compliance Rules Governing the Approval and Release of Every Transfer in Near Real Time NEW YORK, NY and LAS VEGAS, NV - November 17, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NAVRA , the platform connecting traditional finance to blockchain markets, and tZERO Group, Inc. , a leading regulated digital asset infrastructure platform, together with its SEC-registered broker-dealer, which serves as a qualified custodian, today announced a partnership under which tZERO will provide qualified custody services for regulated digital asset securities held by institutional investors using NAVRA's multi-party computation (MPC) wallet, starting with securities issued on Provenance Blockchain. NAVRA's wallet splits signing authority across independent policy nodes that enforce approval rules at the key layer: who can transact, at what size and with which counterparties, all with a supporting audit trail. tZERO's qualified custodian will assume possession of digital assets for participating users and serve as the independent release gate for all assets in its custody. Once a transaction carries the approvals required by the asset owner, tZERO's policy-based authorization feature enables its institutional clients to verify the exact transaction, destination, and amount, and releases it. No asset leaves the wallet without meeting an investor's policy requirement and, then, the approval of tZERO's qualified custodian. "As more registered securities move onchain, holders need qualified custody solutions that support near real-time collateral mobility," said Mike Cagney, CEO of NAVRA. "With tZERO, qualified custody stops being the reason collateral can't move." With NAVRA's solution, tZERO's qualified custodian can operate in near real time, with appropriate check points, so custody no longer immobilizes collateral. A fund can pledge a digital bond, draw financing against it, meet a margin call, or settle delivery-versus-payment within minutes. "Institutional onchain custody is a critical gating item for at-scale development of tokenized securities," said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. "As part of our infrastructure offering, we are thrilled to partner with Mike and the NAVRA team to bring together distributed key management, policy-based authorization and qualified custodian know-how for a more practical approach to institutional self-custody." The service will be available to NAVRA's institutional and white label clients. Media Contacts

NAVRA

Richard Bagshaw

Head of Marketing

press@navra.com tZERO

Julie Ros

SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

marketing@tzero.com About NAVRA NAVRA is the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. Its mobile and desktop app gives individuals and institutions a single intuitive interface to curated onchain venues, with access to DeFi yield, new trading markets, an embedded AI agent and keyless self-custody. Institutions have enterprise wallet management with role-based controls, qualified custody, full audit trails and data-integration with administration and accounting. The same platform powers white label offerings for partners as modules or as a standalone app. NAVRA was started by Mike Cagney, co-founder of SoFi and Figure, and is headquartered in Las Vegas. For more information, visit navra.com. About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities custody solutions offered by tZERO. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. tZERO Investor Notice Digital asset securities, derivatives, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities, futures, options, swaps, and event contracts could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and holding positions, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, enter or exit a position, and possible loss of principal invested, including the possibility of losing more than your initial investment where leverage or margin is involved. There are also unique risks specific to digital assets, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. Futures, options, swaps, and event contracts carry additional risks specific to derivatives, including, without limitation, the potential for rapid and substantial losses due to leverage, the risk that a position cannot be closed at a favorable price or at all, and, with respect to event contracts specifically, the risk that a contract's terms, settlement, or continued listing may be affected by evolving regulatory requirements, including determinations by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as to whether an event contract may be listed or must be delisted. This notice is a general summary and does not describe every risk associated with these products. Before trading futures, options, swaps, or event contracts, you should review the applicable CFTC risk disclosure statement furnished to you at account opening, which is a distinct, regulation-required document and is not superseded or replaced by this notice. tZERO No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, future, option, swap, or event contract, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees or an opinion as to the suitability of any such product for any particular person. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, risk tolerance and financial circumstances of any particular investor and the products discussed may not be suitable for all investors or market participants. This release is not directed at, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions, regulatory developments or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

News Source: tZERO





17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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