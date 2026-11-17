Terna's latest installed-capacity data show that Italy had 1,004,661 electrochemical energy storage systems integrated with renewable energy installations as of Oct. 31, with a combined capacity of 12,843.76 MWh and power output of 6,497.28 MW. In October, 13,664 new storage systems were installed, increasing the total by 1.38% from the previous month. New installations added 194.79 MWh of storage capacity, up 1.54%, and 109.40 MW of power, up 1.71%. Compared with October 2025, the number of renewable-linked battery energy storage systems (BESS) increased by 16.14%, or 139,581 units. Their combined ...

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