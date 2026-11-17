Mr. Suri, Who Previously Held Senior Roles at Dimensional Fund Advisors, Strengthens LSP's Industry-Leading Offerings for Securing Investor Support in Complex Situations

Drawing on a Background as an M&A Advisor at Leading Investment Banks, Mr. Suri Further Enhances the Firm's Financial Analysis and Transaction Advisory Capabilities

Longacre Square Partners LLC ("LSP" or the "Firm"), a full-service advisory firm focused on corporate relations, crisis management, governance consulting, and contested and special situations strategies, today announced that it has appointed Sunil Suri as Senior Managing Director, effective immediately. He is based in LSP's Washington, D.C. office and reports to Greg Marose, a Founder and Managing Partner.

In his role, Mr. Suri will advise clients on the strategies, messaging and materials required to secure investor support and retain stakeholder confidence during complex corporate situations, including contested director elections and transaction-related votes. He will also draw on his experience as an institutional shareholder and M&A advisor to strengthen LSP's existing capabilities in financial analysis and in developing materials for major events such as transaction rollouts and investor days. Additionally, Mr. Suri's active investment management perspectives will augment the Firm's growing corporate governance and shareholder engagement practice, which advises the leadership of numerous Fortune 500 companies and global investment firms on director identification, disclosures and proxy statements, executive compensation policies and related matters.

Mr. Suri joins LSP after serving as Chief Investment Officer of Capitol Hill Group, a family office focused on buyouts and minority investments across the private and public markets. He previously spent five years as a Portfolio Manager and Head of Corporate Governance at Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global investment firm with assets under management in excess of $1 trillion. His experience as an advisor includes serving as Director, Mergers Acquisitions at Moelis Company and roles at Lazard, Jefferies and Sidley Austin. After receiving a BA in Economics from the University of Virginia, he earned a Juris Doctor from the New York University School of Law and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Today's announcement follows LSP's recent entry into London, expansion of its management team and appointment of Joan Vollero, a Chambers-ranked expert and former Manhattan District Attorney's Office spokesperson, to lead the Firm's litigation advisory and communications offerings.

In 2026 alone, LSP has advised clients on $300+ billion in transactions, 100+ activism matters, 100+ earnings cycles, 40+ litigation situations and 25+ leadership succession programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261115623646/en/

Contacts:

Bela Kirpalani

bkirpalani@longacresquare.com