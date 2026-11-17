Perfuze, a neurovascular medical device company, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for NeuroSheath, an 8 French (8F) long sheath specifically designed for neurovascular access.

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NeuroSheath 8F long sheath with Millipede88 aspiration catheter and Zipline88 access catheter (illustration).

NeuroSheath completes Perfuze's stroke thrombectomy system, from access through aspiration. It is sized to accommodate Millipede88, the company's super-bore aspiration catheter built on patented Corrugated technology. NeuroSheath will begin a limited market release at select U.S. stroke centers, with full U.S. availability expected in 2027.

"NeuroSheath is designed to give our team the versatility and flexibility to use any size aspiration catheter we'd like, right up to a super-bore 0.088-inch. That way, the case decides the catheter, not the sheath. That's what we've been looking for in a long sheath for neurovascular access," said Sunil Sheth, MD, Director of Vascular and Interventional Neurology Division, Department of Neurology, UTHealth Houston.

A sheath is the access point for the procedure, and every other device, including the catheter that removes the clot, has to pass through it. The size of the sheath therefore determines which catheters a physician can use. Super-bore catheters typically need an 8F long sheath, a step up from the 6F most physicians are familiar with, which has historically come at the cost of ease of use and navigability.

NeuroSheath was developed to make that step seamless. It accepts catheters up to 8F, including Millipede88, and is designed to pair that capacity with the maneuverability needed for challenging anatomy, including a Type III aortic arch.

"Every stroke thrombectomy starts with access," said Wayne Allen, CEO of Perfuze. "NeuroSheath takes Perfuze from the clot in the brain back to the access point in the groin, where the procedure begins. Physicians now have a complete stroke system designed to work together. Our focus switches now to performing first U.S. cases, then moving to a full market launch in 2027."

NeuroSheath joins Perfuze's Millipede88 and Millipede70 aspiration catheters and the matched Zipline88 and Zipline70 access catheters. In the MARRS pivotal study, Millipede88 achieved near complete or complete reperfusion (mTICI 2c or better) on the first pass in 75% of M1 occlusions treated with direct aspiration.¹

Visit Perfuze at SVIN 2026 in Las Vegas, November 18 to 20, at booth #410.

MARRS (NCT05714501), per-protocol analysis, M1 occlusions treated with Millipede88 first-pass direct aspiration, 42/56. NeuroSheath was not used in MARRS. Data on file CLIN087/TR336/TR352.

About Perfuze

Perfuze is a medical device company headquartered in Galway, Ireland, dedicated to developing next-generation catheter-based aspiration technology for acute ischemic stroke. Its growing neurovascular portfolio, including the Millipede88 and Millipede70 Aspiration Catheters, the Zipline Access Catheters and the NeuroSheath 8F Long Sheath, supports physicians from neurovascular access through to aspiration. For more information, visit www.perfuze.com.

Perfuze and Millipede are registered trademarks of Perfuze Ltd. NeuroSheath, Zipline and Corrugated are trademarks of Perfuze Ltd.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Freskida Goni, freskida.goni@perfuze.com, +44 7473 678178