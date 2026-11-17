Recognition highlights Earnix's insurance analytics capabilities and its approach to connecting data, models and business decisions through a common platform

Earnix, the first AI company purpose-built for insurance decisioning, today announced that it has won the Insurance Decisioning and Pricing category in Chartis Research's STORM: Insurance Risk Analytics50 2026 ranking #15 among providers of insurance risk analytics technology worldwide. The recognition highlights Earnix's capabilities in insurance pricing and analytics and its approach to helping insurers apply intelligence across business decisions.

Chartis's Insurance Risk Analytics50 assesses technology providers across the insurance analytics market, considering their capabilities, strategies, use cases and customer success. In its assessment, Chartis highlighted Earnix's common-platform approach to advanced analytics and its ability to connect data across systems, helping insurers apply insights that might otherwise remain siloed across the business.

"Earnix 's top 15 position in the Insurance Risk Analytics50 reflects the strength and flexibility of its targeted decisioning and analytics, which are having a deep impact on the way insurance companies structure, design and distribute their products," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research.

Earnix enables insurers to make smarter, faster and more consistent decisions across pricing, underwriting and customer engagement. Its intelligent decisioning platform, powered by AIOS, an AI Orchestration System purpose-built for insurance, brings together data, predictive models, business rules, AI agents, workflows and human expertise within a governed environment. By working with insurers' existing core systems and technology investments, Earnix enables them to continuously improve how decisions are made and put new capabilities into operation faster, without compromising control, transparency or the reliability of their core operations.

"Insurers have invested heavily in data, analytics and AI, but the value of those investments depends on how effectively they translate intelligence into business decisions," said Robin Gilthorpe, CEO of Earnix. "Pricing and underwriting decisions directly influence growth, profitability and risk exposure. Earnix enables insurers to bring together data, models, AI and business rules within their existing workflows, so they can respond faster to market changes, improve business performance and maintain control over how decisions are made. Chartis's recognition reinforces the value of intelligent decisioning and our continued investment in bringing advanced AI capabilities into the solutions insurers rely on every day."

The recognition reflects Earnix's more than 25 years of experience in insurance pricing, rating and analytics, alongside its continued evolution in AI-powered decisioning.

About Earnix

Earnix is the first AI company purpose-built for insurance decisioning, providing the industry with the intelligence, governance, and decisioning agility to drive profitable growth, improve resilience, and operate with speed and precision in a rapidly changing risk environment. A trusted provider of production-grade AI and decisioning technology for insurers, Earnix builds on more than 25 years of experience in artificial intelligence, risk, pricing, rating, analytics, and decisioning. Earnix brings vertical AI into the workflows and decisions that shape insurance performance across pricing, underwriting, claims, customer engagement, retention, and other high-value insurance moments. Earnix's AIOS enables insurers to orchestrate intelligence across the insurance decision lifecycle and drive governed, real-time decisions that deliver measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.earnix.com.

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