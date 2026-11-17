New AI workstream enables brands and retailers to create, test and refine products with AI-generated images and video before production, accelerating speed to market and supporting smarter assortment, pricing and inventory decisions

First Insight, the predictive consumer intelligence platform that brands and retailers rely on from product creation to promotion, today announced a strategic partnership with Wrkspace AI, powered by Threedium, to transform how brands develop, evaluate and bring products to market. The partnership connects AI-generated product imagery and video with real consumer feedback, creating a new AI workstream that enables brands to move from initial concept to consumer-validated product decisions faster, without the time and expense of traditional physical sampling.

Generative AI has fundamentally changed how quickly brands can create and visualize new products. Yet one critical challenge remains: knowing which of those products consumers will actually buy.

First Insight and Wrkspace AI address that challenge by connecting creative exploration directly to predictive consumer intelligence. Together, the platforms enable brands to generate realistic digital product concepts, test them with consumers, refine designs based on real-world feedback and make more informed decisions about which products deserve investment.

From AI Creation to Consumer-Validated Decisions

Wrkspace AI enables design and merchandising teams to rapidly generate high-quality, photorealistic product images and video from trends, mood boards and early creative direction, exploring variations in color, materials, silhouettes and styling without producing physical samples.

First Insight brings the voice of the consumer into that process, testing digital assets with real shoppers through its network of more than 360 million consumers across 180 countries. Its predictive intelligence platform measures product appeal, purchase intent, willingness to pay and price sensitivity, providing actionable insights to guide design, assortment, pricing and buying decisions.

Teams can then use these findings to refine concepts in Wrkspace AI, retest promising variations and move forward with greater confidence.

Rather than relying solely on internal judgment or waiting until products reach stores to measure consumer response, brands can use predictive insights to identify promising concepts, refine weaker designs and direct development and inventory resources toward products with stronger demand potential.

"Generative AI has dramatically expanded how much a retailer can create. It has not answered which of those possibilities customers will actually want," said Viki Zabala, chief strategy and growth officer at First Insight. "That is the question we have answered for nearly two decades, and it matters even more when teams can explore so many more directions. What should we develop? Does it belong in the assortment? How much should we buy? What will customers pay? Bringing real customer feedback into those decisions is what turns AI creation into business value."

A New Model for Product Development and Merchandising

The AI workstream is designed to support brands and retailers across the product creation and merchandising process to:

Accelerate product innovation: Bring trends, themes and mood boards to life, generating and evaluating multiple product concepts in a fraction of the time required by traditional development.

Bring trends, themes and mood boards to life, generating and evaluating multiple product concepts in a fraction of the time required by traditional development. Optimize assortments: Identify products with stronger consumer appeal and purchase intent, helping teams prioritize concepts and refine collections.

Identify products with stronger consumer appeal and purchase intent, helping teams prioritize concepts and refine collections. Make smarter pricing and buying decisions: Use consumer feedback on willingness to pay and price sensitivity to inform pricing, inventory commitments and potential full-price selling opportunities.

Use consumer feedback on willingness to pay and price sensitivity to inform pricing, inventory commitments and potential full-price selling opportunities. Test visual merchandising: Evaluate store displays, floor layouts and product groupings before implementing them in physical retail environments.

Evaluate store displays, floor layouts and product groupings before implementing them in physical retail environments. Improve ecommerce and marketing content: Test product imagery, on-model presentations, lifestyle photography and video to identify creative assets that resonate most strongly with target consumers.

For retailers investing in AI transformation, this partnership can shorten the time to move through the go-to-market workflow, reduce unnecessary sampling and photography, and improve the decisions that affect customer experience, inventory and margin.

By connecting creative development with consumer intelligence, brands can make critical product and investment decisions earlier in the process, when changes are faster, less expensive and potentially more impactful.

"Wrkspace AI enables creative and merchandising teams to generate super high-quality visual assets to send out to test in minutes rather than days or weeks," said Lode Groosman, Co-Founder and CCO of Threedium. "First Insight puts a consumer verdict at the end of what we make, which is a more demanding standard for the output than anything we could measure internally."

By combining generative AI with predictive consumer intelligence, First Insight and Wrkspace AI enable a continuous cycle of creation, testing, learning and refinement.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how brands and retailers can use artificial intelligence, not simply to accelerate individual tasks, but to connect previously disconnected stages of product development.

The combined capabilities are now generally available to First Insight and Wrkspace AI customers.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit here.

About First Insight

First Insight is a predictive consumer intelligence platform that brands and retailers rely on from product creation to marketing. First Insight combines direct feedback from real consumers with AI and predictive modeling to help them understand what customers are likely to buy, what they're willing to pay and where to invest. Its proprietary Value Score rating measures product appeal, purchase intent and price sensitivity, drawing on a network of more than 360 million consumers across 180 countries. Companies including Under Armour, Boden and Family Dollar use First Insight to guide product, pricing and assortment decisions before development costs and inventory are locked in. First Insight was founded in 2007.

For more information, visit www.firstinsight.com.

About Wrkspace AI

Wrkspace AI, powered by Threedium, is an AI-powered creative platform that enables brands to generate high-quality images and video for product development, merchandising, ecommerce and marketing. By accelerating creative production while maintaining brand consistency, Wrkspace AI helps organizations bring better ideas and customer experiences to market faster.

For more information, visit Wrkspace AI.

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Contacts:

Kieran Powell

kieran.powell@channelvmedia.com