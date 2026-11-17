Twelve founding members from firm leadership, client advisory, accounting technology, and accounting media will work directly with Expensify's product and executive teams.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), your AI platform for expenses, corporate cards, and business travel, today announced the Expensify Experts Council, an invitation-only group of accounting leaders who will work directly with the company's product and executive teams to shape the future of its expense, corporate card, travel, payments, and AI functionality.

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The founding cohort includes twelve accounting professionals selected for their credibility and recognition in the profession, as well as the experience they bring from running practices and advising clients. Together, they span firm leadership, client advisory services, accounting technology, and content that reaches a wide audience of accountants.

The founding members of the Expensify Experts Council are:

Chloe Marco, Co-founder and COO, Amadae

Colman Edwards, Senior Director of Technology, Countsy

Diana Gleason, Founder and CEO, DG Accounting Agency

Erin Pohan, Founder, Upkeeping

Joey Albertson, Founder and CEO, The Profitability Project

Josh Schneider, Founder and CEO, Multiply Advisors

Kelly Gonsalves, Founder and President, Totally Booked

Laura Redmond, CEO, Redmond Accounting

Liz Mason, CEO and Founder, High Rock Accounting

Nicole Rose Yen, Founder, Aerial Core

Pete Lopez, Fractional CFO CAAS, CLA

Tony Proctor, Firm Principal, Proctor Assocs.

Council members hear about Expensify's plans early, participate in beta trials and quarterly meetings with the teams building the product, attend regular in-person summits, and provide candid feedback on what's working and what's not. In return, members get direct access to Expensify's leadership, a strong say in how the product roadmap unfolds in 2027, access to a community of peers running firms like theirs, and more.

"Accountants have been part of Expensify since the beginning. For nearly two decades, their feedback has shaped how we build, and the new Expensify is the clearest example yet: expenses, corporate cards, travel, payments, and AI in one platform, informed by the people who run dozens of clients through it and surface every gap, fast," said David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. "The people who work with accounting technology every day should have a meaningful voice in where it goes next, and this council is how we make sure they do."

To learn more about the council, visit use.expensify.com/experts-council

About Expensify

Expensify takes the paperwork out of expenses, corporate cards, and travel. Snap a receipt, swipe the Expensify Card, or book a trip, and Expensify takes care of the rest: coding, approvals, reimbursement, and reconciliation. From the employee with one receipt to the controller closing the books, more than 15 million members use Expensify to get it done. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

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Contacts:

James Dean, press@expensify.com