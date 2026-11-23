New AI-powered dashboards explain what's behind rising costs, slow approvals, and policy violations, then surface where teams can save time and money.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), your AI platform for expenses, corporate cards, and business travel, today announced the launch of Insights, a new AI-powered analytics feature that turns expense data into actionable findings. By automatically identifying spending trends, processing delays, and opportunities to reduce costs, Insights helps teams make informed decisions without spending hours building reports.

Businesses regularly need answers to important questions: Which categories were the biggest drivers of spend last month? Where are expense approvals getting delayed this month? Which employees regularly have the most policy violations? Insights proactively surfaces these answers through visual dashboards and simple explanations of key findings, making it easier to understand what's happening across company spending and expense workflows.

Insights provides visibility into business spending and expense workflows across three key areas:

Spend: Track expenses by category, merchant, and time period, with significant changes and patterns highlighted for you. Compare spending side-by-side with previous periods, and use running totals to monitor costs over time and identify potential overspending before the period ends.

Track expenses by category, merchant, and time period, with significant changes and patterns highlighted for you. Compare spending side-by-side with previous periods, and use running totals to monitor costs over time and identify potential overspending before the period ends. Efficiency: Identify bottlenecks throughout the expense process, from submission to approval and payment, to help pinpoint delays and improve processing times.

Identify bottlenecks throughout the expense process, from submission to approval and payment, to help pinpoint delays and improve processing times. Compliance: Review recurring expense-policy violations and trends in one place to identify areas where policies may need clarification or closer attention.

"Your expense data already knows why costs went up," said Jason Mills, Chief Product Officer at Expensify. "Insights can tell you before you think to ask, and you don't have to set anything up ahead of time. It just works. Now, a five-person startup can get the same answers that a Fortune 500 company pays a team of data analysts to find."

Members can click Explain on any chart or finding to have Concierge, Expensify's AI assistant, break down what's driving the results and suggest next steps. For example, if software spending increases, Concierge will identify which expenses contributed to the change. Members can also ask follow-up questions or click through to the underlying expenses for a closer look.

Insights is available now to all Expensify members. To learn more, visit use.expensify.com/insights or watch the announcement video

About Expensify

Expensify takes the paperwork out of expenses, corporate cards, and travel. Snap a receipt, swipe your card, or book a trip, and Expensify takes care of the rest: coding, approvals, reimbursement, and reconciliation. From the employee with one receipt to the controller closing the books, more than 15 million members use Expensify to get it done. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

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