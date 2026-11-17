Recognition underscores Jensen Partners' leadership in capital formation executive search and human capital advisory across private markets alternative asset management industry

Jensen Partners, the leading and largest executive search and advisory firm dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space, today announced that it has been named Executive Search Firm of the Year at the Private Equity Wire US Awards 2026 for the third consecutive year.

The Private Equity Wire US Awards recognize excellence among private equity managers and service providers across the United States, celebrating firms that demonstrate outstanding performance, client service, and innovation within the private equity industry.

The recognition highlights Jensen Partners' continued leadership in identifying and placing exceptional talent across capital formation, investor relations, fundraising, distribution, and business development. It also reflects the firm's deep market expertise, global reach, and proven ability to execute complex search mandates for private equity firms, private credit managers, and other alternative investment platforms through the use of its proprietary AI and data-centric approach.

"Behind every successful search are the people, relationships, and trust that make it possible. That philosophy has been at the heart of Jensen Partners since I founded the firm in 2012," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "This award is once again a powerful testament to the dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence of our extraordinary team; and it reflects the confidence our clients and candidates have placed in us and the relationships we have spent years building. Exceptional talent is what drives this industry forward, and we are proud to be recognized for the role we play in shaping its future."

Since its founding in 2012, Jensen Partners has established itself as a trusted advisor to leading alternative asset managers, partnering with firms to build high-performing capital formation teams and strengthen their competitive positioning. The firm conducts the world's largest dedicated global capital formation compensation survey, which has become an invaluable industry benchmark for HR leaders, alternative asset managers, and capital formation professionals worldwide. Its comprehensive findings provide critical intelligence on compensation trends, incentive structures, and talent market dynamics, helping firms make more informed hiring, retention, and organizational decisions.

Beyond executive search and compensation benchmarking, Jensen Partners offers strategic advisory services spanning organizational design, competitor intelligence, and broader human capital strategy focused on distribution and capital formation.

As a women-owned and women-led firm operating across major global financial markets, Jensen Partners combines longstanding industry relationships with a data-driven approach to executive search and advisory. Through its proprietary Jensen Insights platform and comprehensive market intelligence capabilities, the firm empowers clients with actionable insights into talent mapping, compensation benchmarking, organizational structures, and competitor positioning.

About Jensen Partners:

Jensen Partners is the largest executive search and advisory firm dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space. Founded in 2012, the award-winning firm specializes in placing best-in-class capital formation fundraising, and distribution professionals across the alternative asset management industry while providing human capital consulting, market intelligence, compensation analysis, and organizational design insights. Leveraging deep relationships across the investor and alternative asset management community, Jensen Partners differentiates its executive search methodology by using a data-scientific, customized process powered by its proprietary 360° Investor Referencing and behavioral analytics to help clients enhance their capital-raising capabilities. Learn more at https://www.jensen-partners.com.

Jensen Insights:

Jensen Partners is renowned for its proprietary technology, Jensen Insights, an established competitor intelligence and organogram mapping platform that visualizes capital formation team structures, including LP channel specialization and geographic coverage and serves as a key tool for clients as they evaluate and design market-leading distribution go-to-market strategies that drive AUM growth. The platform offers a highly detailed and accurate view of the talent landscape, tracking hires and departures, compensation, career progression, and individual fundraising performance across alternatives.

Copyright 2026 Jensen Partners. All rights reserved.

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