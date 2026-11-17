AI-enabled release advances serviceability, speed to value, and confident decision-making through connected data, configurable workflows, and governed intelligence

Clinisys, a global provider of laboratory informatics solutions, today announced the upcoming release of Clinisys Laboratory Solution (CLS) v2025.4, planned for general availability on November 24, 2026. Designed around how laboratories implement, operate, and continuously improve, the release helps customers accelerate time to value, simplify serviceability, and reach trusted answers faster.

CLS v2025.4 advances the company's Connected Laboratory Intelligence strategy by bringing configurable workflows, connected laboratory data and documents, analytics, and governed AI closer together in the flow of work. The result is a more adaptable laboratory platform that helps teams modernize today while creating a clear path toward more proactive, predictive, and automated operations over time.

Accelerating implementation and ongoing serviceability

Faster go-lives begin with less reinvention. CLS v2025.4 expands reusable, industry-aligned starting points and advances low-code/no-code workflow capabilities through the integration of CLS and Decisions. Reusable building blocks give implementation, and service teams a more consistent way to configure laboratory processes, reduce dependence on bespoke code, and make future changes easier to manage.

Expanded Pre-configured Food Safety Content Package and the first Pre-configured Public Health Package further shorten the path from a blank page to a validated laboratory environment. Customers can begin with proven content for microbiology, chemical-residue, clinical, environmental, analytical-chemistry, and food-safety workflows, then configure and validate it to their requirements. Together, these capabilities are designed to support faster deployment, smoother upgrades, and a more serviceable CLS estate.

Beyond faster implementations and easier serviceability, CLS v2025.4 continues to strengthen the open, extensible foundation that helps laboratories connect, configure, and extend their operations. Expanded APIs, reusable platform services and low-code/no-code workflow capabilities give Clinisys and its customers more flexible ways to connect systems, configure laboratory processes, and extend workflows without relying on bespoke development for every requirement. Looking ahead, this same API foundation supports CLS Model Context Protocol (MCP), designed to securely connect approved AI experiences with governed laboratory context, permissions, and workflows. Together, these investments create a path toward faster implementation, easier serviceability, and increasingly intelligent automation while allowing laboratories to maintain control over how their information and workflows are used.

Helping laboratory teams move from information to action faster

CLS v2025.4 brings AI-enabled assistance and analytics closer to everyday laboratory work. The Analytics Agent gives authorized users a conversational way to explore supported laboratory information, ask follow-up questions, create visualizations, export datasets, schedule recurring delivery, and share authorized results, helping teams start with the question they need answered rather than the report they need to find, moving from question to insight in seconds.

CLS CARE provides context-aware guidance grounded in approved CLS documentation, helping users locate relevant information within their workflow. Equipment Care brings equipment-condition visibility, recent-failure information, and maintenance guidance based on approved content into CLS, helping teams identify issues sooner and make more informed maintenance decisions while established procedures and human accountability remain central.

Connecting laboratory data, documents, and workflows

CLS integrated Document Intelligence, including scientific data management system (SDMS) capabilities, connects structured laboratory records with previously unstructured content. AI-assisted ingestion, metadata extraction, search, and integrated viewing make document-based information easier to find, govern and use. This richer context supports faster investigation today and creates an AI-ready information foundation for future intelligent experiences.

Improving daily work across laboratory environments

The release also extends clinical pathology, microbiology, genomics, and scientific workflows, improving efficiency across areas including high-volume sample handling, instrument workflows, genomics processing, biorepository, environmental, and water testing. Accessibility enhancements informed by WCAG 2.2 guidance also help create more consistent and accessible modernized workflows.

A connected foundation for continuous innovation

Rather than adding isolated features, CLS v2025.4 strengthens the layers that help laboratories improve continuously: a configurable platform that is easier to implement and service; connected data and documents that provide trusted context; analytics that shorten the distance from question to insight; and governed AI that brings specialized assistance closer to work. As these capabilities evolve, CLS provides a foundation for laboratories to automate more, anticipate more, and improve quality and productivity without compromising security, compliance, control, or human oversight.

"Laboratories do not more disconnected, siloed technologies or isolated AI capabilities operating outside laboratory governance and controls. They need trusted information, intelligence, and automation connected directly to the workflows where laboratory work happens," said Shay Hassidim, Chief Technology Officer, Clinisys. "CLS v2025.4 advances our Connected Laboratory Intelligence strategy by bringing together laboratory information, APIs, analytics, configurable workflows, and governed AI to help laboratories implement faster, make informed decisions sooner, and automate more of their work. With Equipment Care, laboratory staff can review equipment status, spot risks and scheduling conflicts, and draft a maintenance plan from a single request within moments, without building specific reports or manually compiling data, with every change remaining subject to staff approval. As the platform evolves, CLS MCP is designed to extend this governed foundation to approved AI experiences, helping laboratories automate more without compromising security, compliance, control, or human oversight."

Individual capabilities may be subject to separate licensing or entitlement and may vary by region, configuration, and deployment requirements. Customers should contact their Clinisys account team for applicable availability, prerequisites, and upgrade guidance.

About Clinisys

Clinisys is a global provider of intelligent laboratory informatics solutions that support a healthier and safer world. Serving healthcare, life sciences, and public health customers, Clinisys is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona; Raleigh, North Carolina; Woking, England; and Ghent, Belgium. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys's platform and cloud-based solutions in more than 7,000 laboratories across 42 countries. Learn more at www.clinisys.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Michele Schicchi

SVP, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, CMO

Clinisys

Michele.Schicchi@clinisys.com