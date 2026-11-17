The new fund seeks to provide eligible investors 1 with exposure to innovative and growing companies in Adams Street's 2 venture ecosystem through an evergreen structure

AVNGR Lux intends to provide a broader range of investors with access to private company investment opportunities typically reserved for large institutions

AVNGR Lux draws on Adams Street's2 integrated platform and five decades of experience to target investments in well-regarded companies

Adams Street Partners, LLC ("Adams Street"), a private markets investment management firm with more than $82 billion of assets under management,3 today announced the launch of Adams Street SICAV SA Adams Street Venture Growth Fund ("AVNGR Lux" or the "Fund"), a Luxembourg-domiciled, open-ended evergreen vehicle designed to provide professional and eligible investors1 outside the United States with institutional-quality venture capital opportunities.

AVNGR Lux seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in innovative and disruptive companies globally across sectors including artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare, infrastructure, and enterprise software. The Fund focuses on secondaries and venture growth co-investments,4 complemented by select primary fund investments. Its evergreen structure offers monthly subscriptions and expected quarterly redemption offers (not guaranteed).5

As companies remain private longer, more value is accruing to private markets investors. At the same time, innovation continues to underpin venture capital returns, with the industry still in the early stages of a major technology cycle. AVNGR Lux is a thoughtfully constructed portfolio targeting exposure to fast-growing companies through a multi-strategy, multi-stage approach.

AVNGR Lux draws on Adams Street's more than 50-year venture investing platform, which spans primary fund investments, secondaries, and venture growth co-investments4 across major innovation centers globally. The strategy is supported by the firm's integrated investment process, long-standing GP relationships, and proprietary data insights developed over decades.

AVNGR Lux is Adams Street's second Luxembourg-domiciled evergreen fund, following the January 2026 launch of ASPEN Lux, which offers diversified global private equity exposure. Together, the two funds extend Adams Street's evergreen platform across both private equity and venture capital, broadening access for international investors to a wider range of the firm's private markets strategies.

"Companies are staying private longer, and we see value creation is shifting with them," said Mike Lucarelli, Partner, Wealth Management at Adams Street. "Competing for the next generation of market leaders takes platform, relationships, and data. AVNGR Lux is a deliberate extension of that strategy, bringing five decades of venture conviction to international investors through a structure built for how they want to access private markets. Our focus is durable, institutional-caliber exposure to innovation."

AVNGR Lux is available to Professional Investors, Semi-Professional Investors and Eligible Retail Investors,1 in accordance with applicable local regulations. For more information about the Fund, visit avngr-lux.evergreen-funds.adamsstreetpartners.com

If you are an individual investor and want to learn more about private markets investment solutions, connect with your wealth advisor.

About Adams Street Partners

Adams Street is a global investment firm managing a comprehensive suite of private markets investment solutions. The firm provides private equity and private credit strategies to institutional investors, growth capital to innovative companies, and evergreen funds that offer access to multiple strategies through a single, investor-friendly commitment. The firm also supports wealth advisors with private markets solutions structured to be more flexible and accessible than traditional closed-end funds. With over 50 years of experience, Adams Street leverages deep market insights, global relationships, and proprietary data as it seeks to help investors achieve long-term investment goals. The firm is 100% employee-owned, manages $82 billion in assets, and operates out of 15 offices globally. Visit www.adamsstreetpartners.com

Endnotes

Eligibility country dependent. References to "Adams Street" or the "firm" refer to Adams Street Partners, LLC, the parent entity to Adams Street Advisors, LLC, the delegated portfolio manager of AVNGR Lux (the "Adviser"). Although many individuals and services are shared between the entities, the track record described herein relates solely to Adams Street and not to the Adviser. As of 9/30/2026. Adams Street Partners' methodology to calculate Assets Under Management (AUM) is based on fund net asset value (NAV), plus unfunded commitments, plus leverage, but excluding the effect of subscription lines of credit. The prior AUM methodology was based on investor commitments minus commitments to fully liquidated underlying partnerships. Such change in methodology was effective July 2026; however, for periods shown prior to December 31, 2025, Adams Street continues to use the previous methodology. This updated methodology more closely aligns with (i) the amount of assets managed on behalf of investors and (ii) the amount of capital available to make direct and/or partnership investments. Amounts stated by investment advisers in regulatory filings ("regulatory AUM") have a prescribed methodology, which may, in some circumstances, differ from the methodology such adviser uses for other purposes, including marketing efforts. Additional information is available upon request. Investments identified as "venture growth co-investments" include those which may have been made either as (i) a direct investment into an identified portfolio company or (ii) part of a co-investment made alongside a private fund sponsor, in each case in accordance with Adams Street's Investment Allocation Policy, as may be modified from time to time. As part of its co-investment strategy, the Fund will typically target venture capital and growth opportunities, and to a lesser extent the Fund will target the following transaction types: leveraged buyout; public to private; recapitalization; and development capital. Pursuant to such Investment Allocation Policy and depending on the strategy or product, substantially similar investments may be described using a different investment classification across the broader Adams Street platform. Adams Street has historically had different investment teams responsible for making buyout co-investments, venture growth investments and venture co-investments; Adams Street may, from time to time, change the investment focus of teams. Redemptions are not guaranteed and are subject to the discretion of AVNGR Lux's board. Subject to the board's discretion, shareholders will generally be limited per quarter to 5% of the NAV as of the end of the preceding quarter. In addition, redemption rights may be suspended in exceptional circumstances, as described in the Prospectus.

Important Disclosure Information

This is a marketing communication. This communication has been prepared and issued by Adams Street (Europe) GmbH.

An investment in the Fund involves subscribing to shares of a collective investment and not of a given underlying asset.

This communication is presented for informational purposes only. This communication does not constitute a solicitation or offer by Adams Street Partners, LLC, Adams Street Advisors, LLC. or their affiliates to buy or sell any securities of any kind or provide any investment advice or service.

The information provided herein should not be construed in any way as tax, capital, accounting, legal or regulatory advice. Investors should seek independent legal and financial advice, including advice as to tax consequences, before making any investment decision. Opinions expressed are subject to change at any time and are not guaranteed and should not be considered investment advice.

An investment in Adams Street Venture Growth Fund, a sub-fund of Adams Street SICAV SA (the "Sub-Fund"), involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Adams Street SICAV SA (the "Umbrella Fund") is an investment company with variable share capital and an investment fund subject to part II of the 2010 law (société d'investissement capital variable fonds d'investissement soumis la partie II de la loi 2010). The Umbrella Fund is composed of one or more sub-funds, including the Sub-Fund, which may be created from time to time. Prospective investors will have the opportunity to invest in one or more sub-funds, including the Sub-Fund, the terms of which may differ significantly, including in relation to their investment strategy, liquidity structure, fee structure, distribution policy, investor prerequisites, terms of payment or other specific attributes. The rights and obligations of investors are limited to the assets of the sub-fund(s) in which they invest. References herein to the "Fund" shall refer to the Sub-Fund, the Umbrella Fund, or the Umbrella Fund and the Sub-Fund, as the context requires.

Important Information AVNGR Program

The "AVNGR Program" is an investment program consisting of multiple Adams Street managed funds that pursue a common investment strategy and are advised by a shared group of investment professionals. Each AVNGR Program fund uses "AVNGR" as part of its trade name; the term "AVNGR Lux" as used herein refers solely to Adams Street SICAV SA Adams Street Venture Growth Fund. In no case should such reference be read to refer to any other fund or investment vehicle managed by Adams Street (including other funds or investment vehicles within the AVNGR Program). Each vehicle within the AVNGR Program is a distinct and independent investment fund that operates separately from, and is not legally, economically, or operationally correlated with, the other funds or investment vehicles within the AVNGR Program. The structure, performance, portfolio composition, risk profile, and investment results, among other features, of each vehicle within the AVNGR Program are entirely independent and should not be interpreted as indicative of, comparable to, or derived from, any other AVNGR Program fund. Each vehicle may have specific jurisdictions in which it may be offered; no references contained herein to a vehicle should be construed as an offer of such vehicle in jurisdictions where Adams Street has not received authorization to offer such product or where it would otherwise not be permissible to market such product to an investor. AVNGR Lux is currently the only product part of the AVNGR Program authorized for marketing in the EEA/UK.

Each fund is governed by the terms of its final offering and organizational documents, and there are numerous differences between the funds established within the AVNGR Program including, but not limited to, the funds' inception date, the amount of assets under management, portfolio holdings, investment restrictions, investor eligibility, distribution policy, fee structure, liquidity structure, tax considerations, and currency denomination. Additionally, there may be differences in the named portfolio managers but such individuals will generally still represent the same Adams Street teams and investment strategies. Such differences can result in substantial deviations in the track record and future performance of investment funds or vehicles within the Investment Program. Accordingly, any reference to "AVNGR" or the "AVNGR Program" should not be construed as implying a shared performance history, investment exposure, or investor outcomes across vehicles within the AVNGR Program. As a result of such differences, prospective investors (i) should ensure they understand which prospective vehicle they are reviewing, including the composition of the portfolio and associated past performance (which is not necessarily indicative of future results); (ii) acknowledge and accept that an investment in one AVNGR Program fund is not an investment in any other AVNGR Program fund and provides no exposure to the portfolio or performance of such other fund; and (iii) are advised to carefully review the relevant fund's prospectus and other offering documents, including in coordination with their financial, tax, legal or other advisors, before deciding to invest.

Important Information Risk Disclosures

The following is a summary of the risk factors relevant to an investment in the Fund; it is not a complete list of the relevant risks. A comprehensive list of risks relating to the Fund is available in the confidential prospectus prepared for the Umbrella Fund (and the supplement thereof pertaining to the Sub-Fund) (the "Prospectus"). Investors are invited to carefully review the Prospectus and other offering documents of the Fund before making any final investment decisions.

Risk of Loss; No Guarantee of Past Performance

A substantial portion of the Fund's assets are expected to consist of investments in private equity portfolio funds that primarily invest in securities of private companies as well as direct investments in private companies. Investments in private companies involve a high degree of business and financial risk that can result in substantial losses. Operating results for private companies in a specified period will be difficult to predict.

There can be no assurance that the investments held by the Fund will be profitable, that there will be proceeds from such investments available for distribution to investors, or that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Fund performance may be volatile and an investor could incur a total or substantial loss of its investment. There can be no assurance that projected or targeted returns for the Fund will be achieved; nor is there any assurance that the future performance of any Adams Street-managed fund will equal or exceed the past investment performance of entities managed by Adams Street or its affiliates.

Long Term Nature of Investment

An investment should be considered long-term within a multi-asset portfolio and should not be viewed individually as a complete investment program.

Illiquidity of Fund Interests

An investment in the Fund should be considered illiquid. An investment in the Fund is not suitable for investors who need access to the money they invest in a specified timeframe. Although the Fund may offer to repurchase shares from time to time, the Fund's shares will not be redeemable at an investor's option nor will they be exchangeable for shares of any other fund. As a result, an investor may not be able to sell or otherwise liquidate his or her shares. There will be a substantial period of time between the date as of which investors must submit a request to have their shares repurchased and the date they can expect to receive payment for their shares from the Fund. Adams Street Advisors, LLC (the "Adviser") intends to recommend that, in normal market circumstances, the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") conduct offers to repurchase up to 5% of the Shares outstanding (either by number of shares or aggregate net asset value) on a quarterly basis. The Board may under certain circumstances elect to postpone, suspend or terminate an offer to repurchase shares. Investors may not be able to sell their shares in the Fund at all or at a favorable price. An investment in the Fund may not be suitable for investors who may need the money they invested in a specified timeframe.

The Fund's shares are not listed, and are not expected to be listed, for trading on any securities exchange, and the Fund does not expect any secondary market to develop for its shares in the foreseeable future. The Fund's shares are subject to substantial restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Fund's constitutional documents.

Valuation

The valuation of private equity investments is complex and is typically based on fair value as determined in good faith by the Fund according to the Fund's valuation procedures. The Fund's net asset value could be adversely affected if the Fund's determination regarding the fair value of the Fund's investments were materially higher than the values that the Fund ultimately realizes upon disposal of such investments.

Dependence on the Adviser, Adams Street and its affiliates

Investors will be dependent on Adams Street, the Adviser or their affiliates for the management of the Fund as well as for high-quality deal flow. There can be no assurance that Adams Street, the Adviser or their affiliates will be able to maintain their professional networks, including their relationships with underlying sponsors of investment opportunities.

Leverage

The use of leverage can increase the volatility of investment returns and subject a fund to magnified losses if underlying investments decline in value. A fund with a higher leverage ratio will be more sensitive to volatility and more susceptible to losses due to declines in asset values, than a fund with a lower ratio.

Derivatives

The Fund's use of derivative instruments can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially large impact on performance.

Fund Distributions

The amount of distributions the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain.

Transfer Restrictions

Shares are subject to substantial restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Fund's constitutional and offering documents, as may be amended, restated or otherwise modified from time to time.

Extraordinary Events

Terrorist activities, anti-terrorist efforts, armed conflicts involving the United States or other countries and natural disasters may adversely affect the United States, other countries, global financial markets and global economies and could prevent the Fund from meeting its investment objectives and other obligations.

Force Majeure Events

Investments may be subject to catastrophic events and other force majeure events. These events could include fires, floods, earthquakes, adverse weather conditions, pandemics, assertion of eminent domain, strikes, acts of war (declared or undeclared), riots, terrorist acts, "acts of God" and similar risks. These events could result in the partial or total loss of an investment or significant down time resulting in lost revenues, among other potentially detrimental effects.

Availability of High-Quality Investment Opportunities

Investors will be dependent on the ability of Adams Street and its affiliates to provide access to high-quality private markets investment opportunities. There is no assurance that high-quality investment opportunities will be available at attractive prices. In addition, in the event Adams Street does identify any such opportunities, it should not be assumed that the Fund will be allocated a portion of any such opportunity.

Competition

The Fund will compete for investments with third parties, including other financial managers, investment funds, pension funds, corporations, endowments and foundations, wealthy individuals and family offices, among many others. There can be no assurance that Adams Street will be able to locate and complete attractive investments or that the investments which are ultimately made will satisfy all of the relevant objectives.

Additional Important Information

For additional risks, please refer to the Prospectus and any Key Information Document pertaining to the Sub-Fund. For a further description of the risks and rewards of the Fund, please see the pages entitled "Risk and Reward Disclosure Overview".

This document and the information herein are presented for informational purposes only and do not constitute a solicitation or offer by Adams Street, the Adviser or their affiliates to buy or sell any securities of any kind or provide any investment advice or service.

The information provided herein should not be construed in any way as tax, capital, accounting, legal or regulatory advice. Investors should seek independent legal and financial advice, including advice as to tax consequences, before making any investment decision. Opinions expressed are subject to change at any time and are not guaranteed and should not be considered investment advice.

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