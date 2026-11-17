The AI-powered intelligence assistant enables merchants to analyze payment performance across multiple providers, investigate declines, and identify opportunities to improve approval rates, whether they use a single payment provider or several, through natural-language questions.

Gr4vy, the cloud-based payment orchestration platform, today announced the launch of Grace, Gr4vy's AI-powered payments intelligence assistant, giving merchants instant visibility into what's driving payment performance across their entire payment ecosystem. Built directly into the Gr4vy platform, Grace helps merchants identify performance gaps, uncover potential revenue opportunities, and assess where changes to their payment strategies could improve results, all through a simple conversation, whether they work with a single payment service provider (PSP) or multiple providers.

Managing payments across multiple providers has given merchants greater flexibility, but it has also made performance harder to assess. Even merchants working with a single PSP face challenges understanding the factors influencing payment performance, from transaction declines and authentication failures to changes in approval rates across markets, payment methods, and customer segments. According to an August 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence report, fragmented payment infrastructure is increasing operational complexity and reducing visibility across payment systems. This challenge was also reflected in feedback from merchants participating in Gr4vy's AI Insights pilot, where the most common request was the ability to ask questions directly about their payment data, highlighting the need for more accessible payment analytics without specialist knowledge or manual reporting.

"Whether a merchant works with one payment provider or several, understanding what's driving payment performance shouldn't require hours of manual analysis," said John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy. "Grace lets anyone on a payments team ask a question in plain language and get an answer they can act on, turning payment data into insights that help businesses make better decisions.

Grace analyzes payment performance across a merchant's connected PSPs, including authorization rates, declines, payment volumes, refunds, and retry performance. Tasks that previously required navigating several reports, applying filters, or exporting data into spreadsheets can now begin with a single question. Merchants can ask Grace, "Why did my approval rate drop last week?" and get a breakdown of the factors behind the change; compare Visa performance across PSPs and countries; or investigate an individual failed transaction using its transaction ID. For merchants using a single PSP, Grace can help identify patterns in declines, assess performance by payment method or geography, and uncover changes that might otherwise go unnoticed in standard reporting dashboards.

Unlike analytics from individual PSPs, which show performance only within their own systems, Grace lets merchants compare results across all connected PSPs using consistent metrics. It can also assess the effectiveness of payment retries and compare performance before and after changes to routing rules. For example, Grace can show how often declined payments succeed on subsequent retries and compare how each PSP performs on those attempts, helping merchants identify opportunities to optimize their retry strategies and improve approval rates.

Merchants can explore these findings further through follow-up questions without rebuilding reports or applying new filters. Responses include written explanations supported by tables and charts showing trends, comparisons, and breakdowns of what has changed.

Designed to operate within Gr4vy's secure payment infrastructure, Grace acts as a payments analyst whose findings merchants can verify. It combines AI with tested payment calculations rather than relying on AI-generated figures. The assistant only accesses information permitted to the signed-in user, respecting existing user permissions and access controls. Merchant data is never used to train AI models, and Grace operates in an advisory capacity, providing analysis and recommendations without making changes to merchants' payment configurations.

By making payment analytics accessible through natural-language questions, Grace enables finance, operations, product, and customer support teams to investigate performance without specialist analytics knowledge. It also explains payment terminology, including decline codes and authentication processes, helping teams understand their findings and make more informed decisions.

The launch builds on Gr4vy's broader payment orchestration strategy. While its platform gives merchants control over how payments are routed, Grace helps them understand where to use that control to improve performance. Grace is available through the Gr4vy Dashboard, where merchants can access the assistant using their existing login credentials.

The press kit, including headshots and logo, can be found here.

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy's no-code payment orchestration platform empowers enterprises with full control to automate, customize, and optimize their payment strategy effortlessly. With a single integration, businesses can gain access to over 400 payment methods, anti-fraud tools, and payment service providers, allowing them to optimize their payment stack in just a few clicks, all from a centralized platform. Built on dedicated cloud instances, Gr4vy infrastructure eliminates the risk of a single point of failure, ensuring redundancy and high performance. As the onlycloud-based payment orchestration platform, Gr4vy future-proofs payment stacks with flexibility, scalability, simplicity, and innovation-enhancing performance along the way.

For more info, visit gr4vy.com or contact us at hello@gr4vy.com.

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