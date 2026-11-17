Grounded in trusted configuration intelligence, the new capability helps manufacturers respond faster to RFQs and pursue more opportunities with existing expertise.

Tacton, a global leader in software for manufacturers of highly configurable products, today announced AI Sales Assistant, a new Tacton CPQ capability that helps manufacturers respond faster to complex requests for quotations and increase bid capacity with the expertise they already have.

For manufacturers of complex products, responding to an RFQ or tender can require sales engineers to interpret hundreds of requirements and manually translate them into product selections. That work slows responses and consumes scarce expertise, limiting how many opportunities a team can pursue.

AI Sales Assistant reduces this effort by interpreting customer documents and translating requirements into proposed selections within the manufacturer's Tacton product model. Sales engineers can spend less time on manual configuration work and more time evaluating solutions, supporting customers, and advancing opportunities.

Connecting Customer Needs with What Manufacturers Can Build

"In complex manufacturing, 99% right is still wrong. A recommendation that violates an engineering constraint can lead to rework, delays, and lost customer trust," said Jesper Alfredsson, Chief Product Officer at Tacton. "As generative AI takes a greater role in how manufacturers sell, configuration validity becomes essential. Our approach grounds AI in the product rules that determine what is possible, so manufacturers can make complex expertise more accessible without compromising the integrity of what they offer."

AI Sales Assistant combines generative AI's ability to interpret customer requirements with Tacton's constraint-based configuration engine. Proposed selections are validated against the engineering rules and dependencies captured in the manufacturer's product model, keeping the configuration valid as selections change.

Experts see what the AI selected and why, assess how the proposed solution addresses customer requirements, and refine the configuration before approval. Manufacturers gain a faster path to quote with the transparency and control that complex sales demand.

Building on Tacton's AI Innovation Momentum

AI Sales Assistant follows the success of AI Product Modeling Assistant and recent recognition of Tacton's innovation, including a Gold Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the 2026 American Business Awards, a Bronze Stevie Award for Technology Excellence, and Manufacturing Today's Most Innovative Generative AI Solution for Manufacturing award.

AI Product Modeling Assistant helps manufacturers turn fragmented product documentation into structured CPQ models, reducing modeling effort and making products ready to sell faster. AI Sales Assistant puts that product knowledge to work against customer requirements, helping teams respond sooner and pursue more opportunities with existing expertise.

Together, the assistants address two connected barriers to growth: preparing complex products for sale and configuring them for individual customer needs. Both reflect Tacton's approach to applying generative AI to complex manufacturing challenges, supported by trusted configuration intelligence and expert oversight.

This advances Tacton's broader vision of one source of configuration truth that connects how complex products are defined, sold, and delivered. It helps manufacturers turn engineering knowledge into commercial value, and customer promises they can keep.

Availability

AI Sales Assistant is available now for Tacton CPQ customers. To learn more or request a demo, visit the Tacton website.

About Tacton

Tacton connects engineering, sales, and manufacturing through one source of configuration truth, helping manufacturers of complex products define what's possible, quote what they can build, build what they sold, and protect the margin in between. With configuration intelligence enhanced by generative AI, teams move faster, reduce errors, and protect profitability from quote to delivery.

Tacton's Connected Suite brings together Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), and Configured Order Fulfillment (COF). Trusted by manufacturers for more than 26 years, Tacton is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and Chicago, USA. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Lori McInerney

Chief Marketing Officer, Tacton

Lori.McInerney@tacton.com