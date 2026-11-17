New R4 platforms securely link distributed data centers

Arista Networks expanded its Etherlink portfolio with new R4 platforms to enable secure, predictable, and low-latency distributed AI inferencing

portfolio with new R4 platforms to enable secure, predictable, and low-latency distributed AI inferencing Built on advanced 5nm silicon, the R4 platforms deliver up to 60% lower power consumption alongside high-performance routing, encryption, and multi-tenancy capabilities.

The new product lineup features the 7020HR4/7020R4 and high-availability 7282R4 and 7280R4 coherent transport platforms and a 25.6 Tbps pluggable optical line system.

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), a leader in AI fabric networking, today announced its expanded R4 portfolio to enable secure, distributed inferencing for agentic AI and complex, chained inferencing requests that demand low-latency network transport. Arista's new Etherlink platforms, based on Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System), enable secure, predictable scaling of distributed inferencing workloads across any geography.

"Distributing AI inferencing across front-end networks brings compute closer to end users, dramatically cutting round-trip latency and ensuring seamless real-time interaction for agentic AI and complex workflows," said Brendan Gibbs, AVP, product line management for Arista.

With distributed inferencing enabled by these new platforms, customers can achieve national data sovereignty for sensitive inference traffic with regulatory and privacy compliance. These Etherlink R4 platforms represent a new generation of routing based on 5nm silicon, helping customers save money with up to 60% lower power consumption than alternate platforms based on 7nm or even 16nm chips.

"We're glad to see the 7020R4 come to market. We need a compact platform that supports the services our business and carrier customers rely on, and these products look like a good fit for that role. We're looking forward to adding them to our existing Arista network," said Jon Vradenburg, Chief Technology Officer, Douglas Fast Net.

Customers located in diverse geographies far away from the front-end data center can suffer from increased latency for inferencing requests from centralized compute clusters. This leads to slow chatbot responses or delayed agentic AI execution. Arista delivers the high-performance routing required to enable distribution of these inference clusters closer to the end users, with integrated encryption, multi-tenancy, workload steering with traffic engineering, deep packet buffering, and low-latency, lossless transport across any distance.

"As a long-standing customer of Arista Networks, STNet has built its core business services-including regional FTTH, L2VPN, and consumer internet infrastructure-on the proven stability of Arista's routing platforms. The 7020R4 is expected to deliver next-generation performance by providing higher throughput and improved power efficiency while maintaining the quality of the EOS software we trust," said Takayuki Sakou, General Manager, Network Plan Department, Communication System Division, STNet, Inc.

The innovations of the new R4 platforms combined with a rich EOS routing stack, deliver seamless multi-tenant VPN services over segment routing, enabling end-to-end traffic engineering tailored for AI workloads. Additional features include redundant control planes for highly available front-end inferencing and peering, as well as temperature hardening with advanced network timing for distributed AI compute nodes deployed in outside plants close to 5G and AI-RAN cell towers.

Availability

The following are available now, except the 7020HR4 which will be available in early 2027:

New 7020HR4 and 7020R4 compact routing platforms for secure compute and storage aggregation in front-end networks, supporting integrated MACsec and IPsec encryption, SRv6 in silicon, highly accurate network timing, and high-performance, multi-core CPUs for rapid route updates.

and compact routing platforms for secure compute and storage aggregation in front-end networks, supporting integrated MACsec and IPsec encryption, SRv6 in silicon, highly accurate network timing, and high-performance, multi-core CPUs for rapid route updates. New 7282R4 with dual Supervisor Engines for redundant control planes, enabling high availability for single-homed endpoints and IP peering points.

with dual Supervisor Engines for redundant control planes, enabling high availability for single-homed endpoints and IP peering points. New 7280R4 coherent transport with ZR/ZR+ coherent pluggable optics at 400 Gbps and/or 800 Gbps speeds with integrated MACsec encryption.

coherent transport with ZR/ZR+ coherent pluggable optics at 400 Gbps and/or 800 Gbps speeds with integrated MACsec encryption. New pluggable optical line system with a 25.6 Tbps opticalamplifier supporting the full C-band with associated muxes/demuxes for ZR/ZR+ coherent aggregation, and a pluggable optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) for in-service optical test and validation.

Stop by our booth (#2930) at Supercomputing 2026 to see the R4 Series. Read more about today's announcement in the blog here.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. Its platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. Arista is a recent S&P 100 member and was recognized on the 2026 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by revenue. For more information, visit www.arista.com

ARISTA, EOS and Etherlink are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks in jurisdictions worldwide. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Arista's products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements, and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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