With colleagues, 78% show the work. With agents, most type, and only 14% use video. Briefing and reviewing agents takes about 12 hours of a 40-hour week.

When we explain a task to a colleague, we usually show the work: 78% do it in person, in a meeting or in a recording. Now AI agents are joining the team: half of the 547 agent users Supercut interviewed hand a task to an agent before a colleague. But with agents, we tell instead of show: only 14% use video to explain work to an agent. That's the main finding of Briefing AI Agents: We show people, we tell agents, new research from Supercut, a screen recorder for business communication.

Most briefs to agents are written: 82% type their instructions, and 28% speak them. Visual things are among the hardest to get across: 35% name how something looks or where it is on screen. Yet only 14% use video. Many still rely on screenshots: 47% attach them.

Briefing agents is taking longer, while checking their work gets quicker: since they started using agents, 45% spend more time briefing and 47% less time reviewing. 44% take five minutes or more per brief. When explaining takes too long, people give up: 72% did a task themselves in the past month instead.

As people get used to agents, they rely less on typing alone: 76% say they now brief agents in more ways than when they started, and typing alone falls from 67% of new users to 50% after a year. Supercut expects briefs to keep moving beyond text.

"We brief colleagues by showing them, and we brief agents by writing essays," said David Okuniev, co-founder of Supercut. "People don't skip video because it doesn't work. It's habit, and recording still feels like more work than typing."

Methodology. AI-moderated interviews with 547 working adults in the US and UK, October 21 to November 2, 2026, funded by Supercut.

About Supercut. Supercut is a screen recorder for business communication. It helps people show visual work to colleagues and to AI agents, which read recordings through Supercut's MCP server. Try it free at supercut.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117895902/en/

Contacts:

Cristina G Ávila, Supercut, cristina@supercut.ai