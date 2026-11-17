Olight Perun Series: Multi-Purpose Right-Angle Headlamp with Industry-First 3-in-1 Glass Lens

LORTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight announced the Perun X and flagship Perun Ultra, expanding its Perun lineup with versatile three-source lighting and multiple ways to wear, hold, and mount each light. Designed for professional technicians, outdoor enthusiasts, and home DIYers, both models support tasks ranging from industrial maintenance and outdoor exploration to home repairs and emergency backup.

3-in-1 Glass Optics and Beam Modes

At the core of the Perun Series is an industry-first single glass optical lens that achieves up to 90% light-output efficiency. The unified design replaces the conventional combination of plastic optics, reflectors, and outer protective lenses, addressing manufacturing challenges in precision glass molding, high-temperature anti-reflective coating, and coaxial optical path coupling. Compared with standard polycarbonate lenses, the glass optic offers greater resistance to heat, aging, and surface scratches, with reduced dust adhesion.

Both models integrate pure flood, spotlight, and red light into one optical system. Each delivers up to 1,000 lumens of pure flood and up to 60 lumens of red light. Spotlight mode reaches up to 300 meters on the Perun X and 350 meters on the Perun Ultra. Combined Spot + Flood mode projects both beams simultaneously for close-range coverage and long-range illumination. In Turbo, this mode delivers up to 2,000 lumens on the Perun X and 2,400 lumens on the Perun Ultra. Additionally, a quick-release bracket allows the light to detach from the headband in seconds, converting it into a right-angle handheld flashlight, along with magnetic and clip-on mounting options.

A Better All-Round User Experience

Across the series, a widened 35mm breathable headband comes standard to distribute pressure evenly across the forehead, with the Perun Ultra adding a bidirectional DialFit System for quick tightening, release, and fine-tuning. A textured rotary dial selects the lighting mode, while a push button controls power and brightness. Both controls are designed for tactile operation with gloves.

The Perun X features an aluminum alloy body, while the Perun Ultra uses Olight's proprietary, scratch-resistant OAL alloy and adds laser-perforated brightness and battery indicators. Both models offer 1.5-meter drop resistance and IPX7-rated water resistance. An intelligent proximity sensor automatically reduces brightness in High and Turbo modes when the light is obstructed, while active thermal control manages internal heat. This high-capacity 18650 headlamp is powered by a 4,000mAh battery providing up to 33 days of runtime in Moonlight mode, rechargeable via the included USB-C cable or Olight's MCC magnetic charging cable (sold separately).

Pricing and Availability

The Perun X comes in Orange or Black, priced at $89.99, while the Perun Ultra comes in Olive Green, priced at $119.99. The Perun Series is available worldwide starting November 19, 2026, through the Olight Official Store, Amazon, and authorized retailers.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering high-tech solutions for everyday carry, outdoor, and professional use. With over 1,200 patents and iF and Red Dot design recognitions, Olight serves users in over 100 countries.

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