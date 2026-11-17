Gramercy Funds Management LLC Appoints Industry Veteran, Erika Hayflick Lowe, as Partner and Head of Global Client Solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management LLC ("Gramercy"), a $7.5 billion global emerging markets investment manager, today announced that Erika Hayflick Lowe has joined the firm as Partner and Head of Global Client Solutions. In this role, she will lead Gramercy's worldwide client engagement and relationship management efforts across institutional and private wealth channels, while helping drive strategic initiatives designed to strengthen the firm's global franchise and further position Gramercy as a leading emerging markets alternative asset manager. Ms. Lowe will also serve as a member of Gramercy's Management Team.

Ms. Lowe will oversee the continued expansion of Gramercy's global client platform, deepen existing investor relationships and cultivate new partnerships across key markets. She will work closely with the firm's investment, product and leadership teams to further strengthen client partnerships and align Gramercy's expanding investment platform with investors' evolving needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erika to Gramercy," said Robert Koenigsberger, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Gramercy. "Erika brings an exceptional combination of institutional asset management expertise, global relationship management experience and a deeply client-focused approach. Her decades of experience serving sophisticated investors and building enduring partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global presence and deliver innovative solutions to clients worldwide."

Ms. Lowe brings to Gramercy more than 30 years of experience across institutional asset management and private banking. Following her tenure at JP Morgan where, as a Global Investment Advisor at the Private Bank, she advised Brazilian, Middle Eastern and European families on investment management and portfolio strategy matters, Ms. Lowe spent more than two decades at PIMCO as an Executive Vice President in Client Management responsible for advising and supporting institutional corporate clients. She developed and managed long-standing relationships with some of the world's most sophisticated investors, helping clients navigate changing market environments and investment objectives.

"Gramercy has built an outstanding reputation as one of the premier dedicated emerging markets investment managers, distinguished by its investment expertise, entrepreneurial culture and commitment to client outcomes," said Ms. Lowe. "I am excited to join a collaborative team that is deeply committed to serving its clients and helping investors access compelling opportunities across emerging markets. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and long-term success."

Ms. Lowe received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management. She has also served as a member of the Board of Girls Inc. of Orange County.

About Gramercy

Gramercy is a global emerging markets alternatives investment manager with offices in West Palm Beach, Greenwich, London, Buenos Aires, Miami, and Mexico City and dedicated lending platforms in Mexico, Türkiye, Peru, Pan-Africa, Brazil, and Costa Rica. The $7.5 billion firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with a better approach to emerging markets, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. Gramercy offers alternative and long-only strategies across emerging markets asset classes, including multi-asset, private credit, EM debt and special situations. Gramercy's mission is to positively impact the well-being of our clients, portfolio investments, and team members. Gramercy is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Gramercy Ltd, an affiliate, is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

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