Gifthealth Names Patrick Owcarz, PharmD, as Chief Pharmacy Officer

Veteran health system pharmacy executive joins to lead pharmacy strategy as Gifthealth scales its direct-to-patient platform.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth, the first single partner platform to offer direct-to-patient (DTP) pharmacy services at scale, today announced the appointment of Patrick Owcarz, PharmD, as Chief Pharmacy Officer. Owcarz joins with nearly two decades of health system pharmacy leadership, most recently directing pharmacy management and telepharmacy operations for more than 500 partner health systems and 1,500+ associates.

"Patrick shares our belief that no patient should abandon a prescription because it was too hard to access or afford," said Chip Parkinson, CEO of Gifthealth. "He brings deep clinical expertise, a track record of building trusted partnerships, and the drive to keep raising the bar. He's a natural fit for our team."

Owcarz brings 19 years of pharmacy leadership experience. In his most recent role, he guided partner health systems on strategy and operations, leading the shift to a technology-enabled operating platform, uncovering significant cost savings, and building lasting client relationships grounded in trust and consistent results. He holds a PharmD from The Ohio State University and a bachelor's degree in marketing from Canisius College.

"I've seen what happens when pharmacy, technology, and people come together, and at Gifthealth that starts with people who genuinely care about every patient," said Owcarz. "I'm excited to join a team that never settles in its mission to remove friction from the prescription journey so more patients start and stay on treatment."

ABOUT GIFTHEALTH

Gifthealth is a technology-driven digital pharmacy and the first single partner platform to deliver direct-to-patient care at scale. By working directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers and leveraging its digital hub technology, Gifthealth helps patients start and stay on therapy: automatically finding the lowest available price, applying eligible financial assistance with patient consent, and delivering medication directly to the patient's door with dedicated human support. Learn more at www.gifthealth.com.

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