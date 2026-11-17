Octave Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Enterprise Quality Management Systems Innovation

Octave's intelligent, scalable Reliance platform is advancing digital quality management through embedded AI, predictive analytics, enterprise integration, and customer-driven innovation.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations across regulated and manufacturing industries seek to transform quality from a compliance function into a strategic driver of operational performance, Octave Intelligence is redefining what enterprise quality management can deliver. Frost & Sullivan recognized Octave's achievement with the 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for the Octave Reliance quality management system (QMS) and its innovative approach to intelligent, scalable, and connected approach to quality management.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Octave demonstrated strong performance by combining cloud-native quality management capabilities with artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, workflow intelligence, and enterprise integrations.

"Reliance accommodates different deployment approaches without requiring separate product models for organizations of different sizes. Preconfigured functionality enables customers to establish a quality management environment with limited initial configuration, while larger organizations can tailor the system to their operating structures and requirements," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President of GOA at Frost & Sullivan. "This flexibility supports a phased implementation strategy in which customers can begin with a limited number of sites and expand deployment as users gain experience and adoption develops."

Octave's long-term strategy centers on advancing Reliance as an intelligent quality management platform capable of supporting organizations across varying levels of digital maturity. With more than 40 integrated quality applications, Reliance enables organizations to establish core quality processes and progressively expand capabilities across sites, business units, and global operations. Its open integration architecture also connects quality data with manufacturing, enterprise asset management, project management, ERP, and other enterprise systems.

"Innovation is central to Octave's approach. Reliance embeds AI and advanced analytics directly into quality workflows to help organizations identify recurring patterns, anticipate potential failures, support root cause analysis, and strengthen audit readiness. Customer-informed product development further reinforces this innovation strategy, with customers actively contributing to the prioritization and development of new capabilities," said Vick Vaishnavi, head of Octave Reliance.

Octave's focus on practical customer outcomes further strengthens its position in the market. Octave Reliance supports organizations transitioning from paper-based or legacy processes while providing the scalability required for geographically distributed operations. Customer deployments have demonstrated improvements in areas including supplier corrective action closure; compliance; administrative efficiency; process consistency; and quality visibility. The platform's phased implementation model lets organizations start with targeted capabilities and expand as their quality programs mature.

Frost & Sullivan commends Octave for establishing a strong technology foundation for the continued evolution of enterprise quality management. By combining intelligent automation, predictive quality analytics, responsible AI, and connected workflows, the company is positioning quality management as an increasingly strategic component of enterprise decision-making and operational performance.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

For Octave:

Chris Nahil

E: chris.nahil@octave.com

About Octave

Octave (NASDAQ:OCTV) provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience, and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has more than 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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