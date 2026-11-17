Zelis Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 United States Company of the Year Recognition in Healthcare Financial Technology

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Zelis for its integrated approach, strong market execution, and continued innovation across the healthcare financial ecosystem.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Zelis with the 2026 United States Company of the Year Recognition in the healthcare financial technology industry for its differentiated market strategy, innovation, and outstanding performance.

As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to modernize legacy financial infrastructure, control administrative costs, and improve transparency, demand for integrated solutions continues to grow. Zelis addresses these challenges through its work with payers, providers and health plan members to create a connected, intelligent payments network spanning member engagement, claims optimization, payment orchestration and communications.

Unlike point solutions that address isolated functions, Zelis connects traditionally fragmented payments workflows through shared infrastructure. Its payment integrity capabilities combine artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled and human-validated editing, intelligent routing, and specialized clinical and coding expertise to improve payment accuracy and reduce unnecessary payer-provider friction. In 2025, the company increased the number of edits built and launched by 92% and edit adoption by 16%, contributing to a 12% increase in accepted client savings compared with 2024.

Zelis also differentiates itself through its integrated payment infrastructure for payers and providers. The Zelis Advanced Payments Platform (ZAPP) and ZAPP Edge offerings connect payment execution, provider reimbursement, and financial data across a network of more than 485 payers. Through ZAPP Edge, one large health system reduced weekly payment-posting time by 50% while accommodating 40% growth in payment volume without adding administrative friction. Another health plan generated $5.5 million in savings through ZAPP payment digitization.

Beyond claims and payments, Zelis strengthens the healthcare financial experience through connected member communications and engagement. The company processes approximately 1 billion healthcare financial communications annually, helping health plans deliver clearer, more consistent information and financial context across estimates, explanations of benefits, and billing interactions.

With more than $300 billion in healthcare payments processed annually, Zelis combines significant network scale with strategic partnerships to expand its capabilities across the healthcare financial ecosystem. Its integrated platform positions the company to meet growing demand for interoperability, automation, and more connected financial experiences.

"Zelis preserves financial context from pre-care decisions through reimbursement and explanation, reducing administrative friction while improving transparency and consistency for payers, providers, and members," said Alejandra Parra, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

For its strong overall performance, differentiated platform strategy, and continued commitment to improving the healthcare financial ecosystem, Zelis earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 United States Company of the Year Recognition in the healthcare financial technology industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

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Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About Zelis

Zelis is modernizing the healthcare financial experience across payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. We serve more than 725 payers, including the top 5 national health plans, regional health plans, TPAs and millions of healthcare providers and consumers across our platform of solutions. Zelis sees across the system to identify, optimize, and solve problems holistically with technology built by healthcare experts - driving real, measurable results for clients.

Learn more at Zelis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

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