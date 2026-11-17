New workforce transformation consulting approach helps organizations redesign work around business outcomes, human expertise and AI

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enterprises invest rapidly in AI but struggle to translate adoption into measurable outcomes, Cielo today introduced AI Actualization , its new workforce transformation consulting approach that helps leaders redesign work, roles, operating models and governance to move beyond experimentation and create business value.

AI Actualization applies Cielo's experience redesigning complex talent operations to corporate and centralized functions. The approach starts with the work - not the technology. It helps leaders identify where AI can improve outcomes, reshape roles and decisions, preserve human judgment and establish governance for responsible scale.

Closing the gap between AI investment and value

Cielo's Talent Benchmark found that 87% of enterprises increased talent acquisition technology investment over the past year, yet hiring agility has not kept pace. The finding points to a broader enterprise challenge AI Actualization is designed to address: technology investment alone does not change how work gets done.

Realizing value requires organizations to connect AI strategy to business priorities and rethink how work gets done - including workflows, roles, decision rights and accountability. That creates a clearer path to improved performance, greater capacity and agility, stronger experiences and measurable financial and operational value.

McKinsey's 2026 State of AI survey found that 80% of respondents report improved individual productivity from AI, yet only 37% attribute any EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) impact to it. The difference among high performers is telling: nearly three-quarters fundamentally redesigned workflows rather than inserting AI into existing ones.

"I have seen capable teams automate steps that may be better eliminated or redesigned. Value mapping questions how work is done and realigns it around the strengths of people and AI. Cielo brings such discipline to AI Actualization - which is why its approach matters so much now," said Ashish Malhotra, President, Ampalyst and a strategic advisor to Cielo.

Cielo's experts can advise, co-create or lead the transformation based on each organization's starting point, readiness and goals, creating a tailored path from strategy through implementation and value realization.

"AI investment is moving faster than most organizations can redesign work," said Matt Jones, Executive Vice President and Practice Lead at Cielo. "The organizations that succeed start with the work, not the technology, and they ask what AI makes possible. It takes clear ownership, trust and a willingness to redesign how work gets done. That's how AI turns into measurable outcomes."

A practical path from ambition to outcomes

Cielo helps organizations move through three practical stages:

Frame. Agree on what the opportunity is worth, who owns the return and what needs to change.

Agree on what the opportunity is worth, who owns the return and what needs to change. Build. Redesign the work before automating it, including the target operating model, roles and team structures.

Redesign the work before automating it, including the target operating model, roles and team structures. Activate. Realize the value through implementation, adoption and tracking against the baseline.





AI Actualization is informed by Cielo's own move toward an AI-native operating model , which redesigns work around connected workflows, AI and human expertise, as well as more than 20 years of experience redesigning complex talent operations.

To learn more about AI Actualization or talk with an expert, visit Cielo's AI Actualization page .

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading Talent Solutions Partner, helping organizations connect people, capabilities and operating models to drive business success. We solve complex challenges through talent strategy and workforce solutions - bringing deep expertise and market-leading technology to help clients achieve stronger business performance.

Media contact

V2 Communications

cielo@v2comms.com