Second AI acquisition in six months launches an AI teammate, "Diggens," which has already demonstrated the ability to find overlooked errors in customer data

Lantern, the data verification platform for private markets, has acquired Linga AI, the creator of AI teammates that take on long-term data collection, verification, and delivery tasks. Rebranded as "Diggens" within the Lantern platform, the acquired technology will be used by Lantern's customers to carry out reporting and administration work on their behalf. This acquisition follows in quick succession from Lantern's acquisition of Freyda an AI document extraction solution, in June 2026.

Diggens will work around the clock for Lantern's GP, LP, and Fund Admins customers so they can focus on their day jobs. A proprietary AI that goes far beyond the capabilities of general LLM models, Diggens gives Lantern customers a specialist AI teammate that has been trained on the best practices in private markets unlocking new opportunities for interacting and extracting value from their data while saving hours of work on manual and repetitive tasks.

Jef Rice, CTO of Lantern, said: "As soon as we began work on the Lantern platform we saw the potential for AI teammates that take on the additional burden of administration for customers. The automation of this type of work is highly valuable in private markets, where there is a vast amount of data coming from different sources that needs to be collected, verified, and delivered at key flash-points throughout the year. Using Diggens makes sure these processes are consistent, scalable, and repeatable, relieving undue burden on teams during reporting cycles."

Users will have the ability to interact with their Lantern data in plain-language, ask Diggens to build custom charts and dashboards, or set it tasks such as requesting and collecting reports from portfolio companies. It will also support customers in seamlessly delivering Lantern verified data back into their workflows whether they need it in Excel, in their own AI models, or portfolio monitoring solutions.

Diggens operates more like a teammate than an AI assistant. It retains a memory of the organization with the complete context of its data and will learn and improve over time. This means that unlike general AI models customers can set Diggens tasks to complete over days, weeks, and months, and trust in its output with the knowledge that it is being fed data that has already been verified by the Lantern platform.

Edward Moore, Founder and CEO of Lantern, commented: "Diggens gives Lantern customers a specialist, private markets AI teammate that is not currently available on the market. More than that, it ensures that the AI models and software they are currently using work better as well providing them with a source of trusted, verified data. Like everyone else, private markets are looking to realize the value of AI and this acquisition gives them a tool that delivers efficiency gains, removes risk, and unlocks more time for their highly qualified staff, which can be re-invested in the business."

Diggens has also demonstrated the ability to vastly improve data trust and integrity, with major discrepancies in customer data identified by Diggens in pilot projects with early adopters. This complements the existing features of the Lantern platform, which has been built with the specific objective of introducing trust into private markets data. Indeed, the name Diggens is a tribute to the Ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes who was said to walk through the streets of Athens with a lantern looking for an honest man, reflecting Diggens' ability to unearth "truths" in customer data that were previously too time consuming to uncover.

Jef explained, "Like Diogenes, Diggens is utilizing a lantern in a quest for truth. In this case, the truth that lies within our customers' data has historically been near-impossible to extract. By easing the workload burden for our customers, giving them new analytical capabilities through the latest AI tooling, and removing errors that previously skewed the facts we are supporting them in their quest for trusted data."

About Lantern

Lantern is the data verification platform for private markets. It solves a problem that has plagued the industry for decades: vast amounts of time spent manually reconciling figures from spreadsheets, PDFs, letters, and GP portals in an attempt to get to numbers they can trust.

Lantern gives GPs, LPs, and Fund Admins the means to extract and collect data from across their systems, the visibility and agency to reconcile the data across all sources, and delivers the validated final data in whatever format is required through integrations with data warehouses, Excel, and its own MCP to feed directly into AI workflows. It is the first platform for trusted data in private markets. See your data in a different light: lantern.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117010558/en/

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Aidan Murphy

aidan.murphy@lantern.ai