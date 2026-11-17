Impartner MCP gives partner program teams conversational access to live partner pipeline, deal registration and account data through supported AI assistants, while maintaining existing user permissions and data access controls.

Impartnerthe world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform, today announced the launch of Impartner MCP, enabling organizations to connect AI assistants directly to live partner relationship management (PRM) data. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting AI assistants with external systems and data sources, the integration makes Impartner PRM information accessible within supported AI environments without requiring users to navigate multiple reports and dashboards.

With Impartner MCP, teams can ask natural-language questions about partner pipelines, deal registrations, account activity and program performance, receiving answers grounded in real-time operational data and governed by their existing access permissions.

The integration works with supported AI assistants, including Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot through Copilot Studio and Google Gemini Enterprise, as well as developer tools such as Claude Code.

Through natural-language conversations, Impartner MCP gives teams access to live PRM data and answers to questions about their partner programs. For example, users can ask, "What's in my open partner pipeline by stage?" or "Which partners haven't logged in in 90 days, and which still have open deals?" to easily access relevant information through a connected AI assistant.

Access is governed by each user's existing Impartner PRM permissions, so the assistant can retrieve only information that user is authorized to see. Users authenticate through their individual Impartner accounts, and sensitive fields are withheld from AI assistants.

Key benefits:

Faster visibility into partner pipeline health.

Less time spent navigating reports and dashboards.

Easier identification of inactive or underperforming partners.

More accessible information for partner managers and channel leadership.

Reduced friction in accessing operational partner data.

Bringing Partner Data into AI Workflows

Users can query information across partner accounts, user activity, deal registrations, pipeline, leads, market development funds, and other records tracked in PRM, depending on their organization's configuration and access permissions.

Impartner MCP also accommodates the unique configurations of individual partner programs by discovering available objects and fields, including custom objects and custom fields. This allows AI assistants to retrieve information based on how each organization structures and manages its partner program.

Advancing AI in Partner Management

The launch of Impartner MCP demonstrates the company's continued investment in AI to make partner data more accessible and useful. Following the recent announcement of Aimi Analytics, which transforms natural-language questions into dashboards within Impartner, the MCP server expands how partner teams can interact with their program data. Together, these capabilities provide complementary ways to access and analyze partner information: directly within Impartner or through the AI assistants teams already use.

"Getting a clear picture of pipeline activity or partner engagement shouldn't require digging through multiple screens and reports," said Robert Harris, Vice President of Product Management at Impartner. "The real value of AI is its ability to close the gap between having information and knowing what to do with it. By making live PRM data accessible through the AI tools people already use, we're helping teams get answers faster while maintaining the permissions and controls organizations rely on. It's another step toward a more connected, responsive way to manage partner relationships."

Learn more about connecting AI assistants to your PRM data with Impartner MCP

About Impartner

Impartner is the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform. Built on a foundation of partner relationship management (PRM), Impartner helps organizations run partner-led growth as a core part of their business, bringing together partner management, partner marketing, deal execution, hyperscaler GTM, automation, and analytics in one platform. Designed for how partner programs operate today, Impartner gives revenue and partner teams the ability to automate go-to-market execution, scale marketplace motions, and see exactly how partners contribute to pipeline and revenue. Learn more at impartner.com.

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Lola Phonpadith

Lola.phonpadith@impartner.com