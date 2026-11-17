Seven Associates bring local water expertise to London as the summit puts water on the boardroom agenda

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / The event will bring together senior leaders from across the water value chain, including industrial water users, utilities, investors, technology providers and regulators, to explore strategies for building greater water resilience. Discussions will focus on issues including climate risk, infrastructure investment and reducing operational water use.

Inogen Alliance will represent its global water expertise at the Summit through seven Associate co-sponsors: Antea Brasil, Antea Group UK, Antea Group USA, Antea Group France, HPC Italy, Ginger HPC Germany and Sustainera Azerbaijan.

Water expertise from boardroom to watershed

The sponsorship continues the Alliance's focus on bringing together local expertise across regions to address water challenges that increasingly affect business resilience, operations and long-term planning. Inogen Alliance water expertise spans public and private sectors, including food and beverage, agriculture, technology, textiles, retail and pharmaceuticals, with services ranging from corporate water stewardship and AWS support to water-risk assessment, water circularity, hydrogeology, nature-based solutions and regulatory compliance.

"Water is increasingly a business and resilience issue, but the challenges and solutions remain closely connected to local conditions. Through our Global Water Working Group, we bring together expertise from across countries to share practical experience and help organizations turn global water ambitions into actions that work at the local and watershed level." Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italy, Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group Leader

Why the boardroom focus matters

The Water Summit's boardroom focus aligns closely with the Alliance's work helping multinational organizations understand and respond to water-related business risks across different operating environments. The Summit expects more than 80 cross-sector speakers and will feature more than 20 applied case studies addressing water resilience.

Connecting with the wider water community

For Inogen Alliance, the event also provides an opportunity for water experts and Associate companies from several regions to connect with companies facing increasingly complex water challenges and exchange perspectives with the wider water community. The Alliance has used this co-sponsorship model for other major water events, combining the reach of the global network with the technical and market expertise of local Associate companies.

Learn more about the 2027 Water Summit: Economist Enterprise Water Summit

Learn more about Inogen Alliance water stewardship services: Water Stewardship for Global Operations

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inogen-alliance-announces-sponsorship-of-the-economist-water-sum-1252563