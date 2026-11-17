Fully funded program with no fracking; testing phases designed to proceed under existing permits and authorizations

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") today sets out its five-phase program on drill holes DDH-26-04 and DDH-26-05 at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia. The goal is to obtain the measurements needed to design a hydrogen extraction pilot, the step that moves Bennett Hill from exploration toward commercial extraction. The measurements will be made by Strum Consulting of Halifax, an independent third party. This release states where the project stands today, each test Strum will run and what it measures.

Management Comment

"From day one, our goal has been simple: find a clean hydrogen system that refills itself naturally, fed by hydrogen produced deep underground by natural reactions between water and iron-rich minerals in rock, and not from organic material in sedimentary rock. Our results so far are consistent with that kind of deep source: clean hydrogen with almost no methane or CO2. The next step is to measure how the system refills, and Strum's program is built to do that," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "What makes Bennett Hill different is the combination. Natural fractures give the hydrogen open pathways to our wells, so no fracking is needed. Every hydrogen zone we have drilled so far is less than 1,000 metres below surface, which means shorter, simpler wells. And we have free gas in the shallow fractures and hydrogen dissolved in the deeper water, both in one system. That combination is at the centre of our extraction model. We are fully funded for this program, and we are setting out every phase and every measurement in advance so that shareholders can track our progress against them. We are writing the playbook for producing clean natural hydrogen from a system like this, and we intend to repeat it across our projects in Québec and Ontario."

Where We Are Today

In addition to its first three holes at West Advocate (DDH-26-01, DDH-26-02 and DDH-26-03), about 15 km away, the Company has drilled two holes at Bennett Hill, about 700 m apart: DDH-26-04 (818 m, completed July 2026) and DDH-26-05 (currently at about 416 m).

Gas samples taken from the drilling mud returned hydrogen of up to 24.3% in DDH-26-04 and up to 30.0% in DDH-26-05.

Reported samples returned methane at about 0% in both holes, with CO2 at or below 0.2% in DDH-26-04 and at or below 0.1% in DDH-26-05.

Pressurized gas and water reached surface during drilling in both holes.

The Company's 2026 seismic survey shows a deep fault beneath both holes, which the Company interprets as the main pathway for hydrogen.

The results above were previously disclosed in the Company's news releases, including those of March 10, March 19, May 20, June 18, June 29, July 20, September 2 and November 11, 2026.

What Strum Consulting Will Do

Strum is the independent third-party program manager and hydrogeological lead. It will run well control during drilling, then test both holes together as one system through the five phases below.

The Five Phases

Drill to the deep fault. DDH-26-05 is extended from about 416 m to beyond 1,000 m by Maritime Drilling, resuming in November 2026. The extension is needed to reach the deep fault seen on the seismic survey, which the Company interprets as the main pathway bringing hydrogen up from depth. Measurements: where the fault is, how wide it is, and the pressure inside it. Measure the hydrogen in the water. Pressurized samples are taken at depth in both holes before, during and after the drilling. Measurements: how much hydrogen is dissolved in the water, and what other gases come with it. Test each zone on its own. Individual zones in both holes are sealed off with packers, which are inflatable plugs lowered into the hole, so each zone can be tested separately. Measurements: pressure in each zone, how easily water flows through it, the rate at which free gas recharges, and whether the two holes are connected. Run the extraction test. Free gas is drawn from a shallow zone, and water is pumped from a deep zone with the hydrogen separated at surface. Measurements: hydrogen recovered per day from each. Design the pilot. The pilot extraction program will be designed to extract clean hydrogen and use it to generate electricity. The Company intends to file a submission under IESO Nova Scotia's technology-neutral Request for Qualifications for new energy storage and on-demand electricity generation, which closes on January 30, 2027. The Company has engaged international engineering firm Tetra Tech to assist with the pre-engineering work needed to meet IESO Nova Scotia's requirements.

The Company will report the results of each phase as they are obtained.

Funding

The Company is fully funded to complete Phases 1 to 4 of the program from its existing cash resources. No additional financing is required to carry out this work.

How Extraction Would Work

At Bennett Hill, hydrogen rises along the deep fault dissolved in water under pressure during drilling. Where fractures open in the rock above, the hydrogen comes out of the water as free gas. The extraction concept uses both: shallow wells to capture the free gas, and deep wells, less than 1,000 m below surface, to pump hydrogen-bearing water to surface, where the gas is separated. The water is then returned underground to maintain pressure. During testing, the water will be contained and managed. No hydraulic fracturing (fracking) or other stimulation of the rock is involved. Membrane technologies that separate the hydrogen underground, inside the well, will also be tested to assess their effectiveness.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration company advancing district-scale clean natural hydrogen, helium and natural gas projects across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota. QIMC applies its proprietary R2G2 exploration framework, developed with INRS, to identify multi-gas systems and advance them toward pilot production without hydraulic fracturing or reservoir stimulation. In Cumberland County, Nova Scotia, the Company's multi-gas pilot production pathway is built on more than 10,000 soil-gas samples and over 1,000 independent helium and C1-C4 analyses, 63.7 line-kilometres of 2D seismic, gravity, magnetic and radon-thoron surveys, and more than 3,500 m of core, with ongoing testing at DDH-26-05.

About Strum Consulting

Strum Consulting is an Atlantic Canadian firm headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, providing engineering, surveying and environmental consulting services. The firm supports QIMC's Nova Scotia exploration activities through environmental oversight, health and safety services, and field coordination. Building on this relationship, Strum has been engaged to manage the DDH-26-05 extension and in-situ hydrogen characterization program at Bennett Hill and lead the hydrogeological work, including measurements, sampling and post-drilling testing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note on Results

Hydrogen concentrations reported to date are preliminary measurements from mud-gas headspace samples. They do not establish in-situ dissolved hydrogen concentrations, formation pressure, sustained flow rates, deliverability or recoverable volumes. No resource or reserve has been defined at Bennett Hill. The hybrid model and the two-tier extraction concept are preliminary interpretations that the testing program is designed to confirm or disprove. No conclusion on commercial viability can be drawn until the characterization, and testing program is complete. A submission to IESO Nova Scotia does not mean the Company will qualify or be awarded a contract.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the timing and scope of the DDH-26-05 extension, the planned characterization, flow testing and extraction testing, the Company's understanding of permitting requirements, any future pilot and the use of hydrogen to generate electricity, the testing of membrane separation technologies, the Company's planned submission to IESO Nova Scotia, and the application of this approach to the Company's other projects. These statements rest on assumptions about funding, personnel, equipment, site access, regulatory requirements and safe operating conditions. Actual results may differ materially because of drilling and well-control conditions, geological uncertainty, sampling limitations, costs, weather, changes in regulatory or permitting requirements, or changes to the program. Testing may not establish meaningful dissolved hydrogen concentrations, sustained flow or economically recoverable volumes, and there is no assurance that an extraction test or pilot will proceed. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324457