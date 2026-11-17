GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP JOINS ELITE NETWORK WITH NATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ACCREDITATION

International Economic Development Council recognizes The Partnership for excellence in economic development

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has joined an elite network of economic development organizations that have earned the Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) rating through the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The Partnership is one of only 103 economic development organizations throughout the United States and Canada that have been recognized for meeting national standards of excellence in the profession.

The AEDO designation is a third-party validation of organizational excellence in economic development and talent development. The designation is widely recognized as best in class by national site selectors and reinforces to prospective businesses that The Partnership is a trusted economic development entity. Accreditation is awarded through a comprehensive peer review process that evaluates an organization's structure, funding, programs, staff and overall economic development operations.

"We have an incredibly talented and dedicated team that works with our regional partners to create opportunities for businesses and communities across Greater Des Moines," said Tiffany Tauscheck, President & CEO of The Partnership. "This recognition is a reflection of our shared commitment and reinforces our focus on helping businesses grow, attracting new investment and positioning our region for continued success."

With more than 400 Investors, 7,200 Regional Chamber Members and 25 Affiliate Chambers representing 13 counties, The Partnership is Iowa's largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization and the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country. Through collaboration with businesses, local governments, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations, The Partnership advances regional economic development and talent development, with public policy as a supporting strategy.

That collaborative approach has helped drive significant economic growth across Greater Des Moines. Since 1999, The Partnership's regional economic development efforts have directly supported more than $17.1 billion in capital investment, 803 business expansions and locations and the creation or retention of more than 40,500 jobs. Today, $5.7 billion in capital investment is active or underway, with another $2 billion in projects in the pipeline.

"The Greater Des Moines Partnership displays the professionalism, commitment and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor," said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

The AEDO accreditation process includes two phases: a review of organizational documentation and an onsite visit by economic development professionals. The evaluation examines the organization's operations and programs against established standards within the economic development profession. Accreditation is maintained through a review process every three years, which may include additional documentation and onsite evaluations.

Learn more about The Partnership and its work to strengthen the Greater Des Moines' economy at DSMpartnership.com.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world. With over 5,000 members nationwide and abroad, IEDC offers the economic development profession one source for information and professional development, one voice for the profession and one force for advocacy. For more information on IEDC or the AEDO program, call Dana Crater at (910) 821.0245; fax (202) 223.4745; write to IEDC at 1275 K Street NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20005; email aedo@iedc.org; or visit IEDC's website at www.iedconline.org.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization in Iowa and the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country, serving multiple counties in Greater Des Moines. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members, The Partnership helps businesses grow and advances quality of life in Greater Des Moines with one voice, one mission and as one region, contributing to a vibrant regional economy. The Partnership was named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), the chamber industry's highest honor, and is accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO). Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Metinka Slater

mslater@DSMpartnership.com

(515) 216-3989

Learn More About DSM USA

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