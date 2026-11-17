LITFINCON USA 2027 Returns to Houston, Convening Global Leaders in Institutional Capital and Legal Finance

Following 2026 events in Singapore and Amsterdam, the global conference series will gather industry leaders on February 24-25, 2027, at The Post Oak Hotel.Registration is open.

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As institutional investment, evolving regulation, and new financing structures transform the litigation finance industry, LITFINCON USA 2027 will bring together global leaders in capital and law on February 24-25, 2027, at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas. Following successful inaugural events in Singapore and Amsterdam in 2026, the two-day conference will feature 12 panels exploring the market's most significant developments, opportunities, and challenges.

Organized by Houston-based alternative investment firm Siltstone Capital, LITFINCON takes a practitioner-led approach to connecting litigation funders, institutional investors, law firms, insurers, and legal professionals. Under the Texas theme "Big Capital Meets Big Claims," the conference combines substantive discussion of investment and legal developments with dedicated opportunities to build meaningful relationships across the legal finance ecosystem.

"Institutional capital, regulation, and new financing structures are changing litigation finance quickly," said Jim Batson, Chief Investment Officer, Legal Finance at Siltstone Capital. "Singapore and Amsterdam confirmed the value of putting the people who invest in, finance, and litigate these cases in the same room. In Houston, we want two days of substantive discussion about the opportunities and challenges in the market, and time for the people who lead this industry to meet."

Judicial Perspectives, Capital Formation and Emerging Market Trends

The conference begins with a judicial panel examining courts' perspectives on litigation funding and disclosure. Additional discussions will explore federal and state regulatory developments and broader market trends affecting the industry.

Investment-focused sessions will address institutional lending, law firm financing, management services organizations (MSOs), investor perspectives, and secondaries and liquidity solutions. Other panels will examine intellectual property (IP) litigation and damages, mass tort financing, litigation insurance and contingent risk, and the implications of artificial intelligence and legal technology for underwriting and litigation strategy.

The program will conclude with "Candid Conversations," an unscripted discussion among senior practitioners. Speakers and additional program details will be announced in the coming weeks.

A Global Forum for Industry Leaders

Since its founding in 2022, LITFINCON has welcomed more than 2,000 attendees across events in Houston, Beverly Hills, Singapore and Amsterdam. Its global format connects the professionals who deploy capital, litigate claims, insure risks, and structure innovative financing solutions.

Returning to Houston early in the calendar year, the conference provides a premier forum for industry leaders to exchange insights, explore emerging investment opportunities, and address the key developments shaping the future of litigation finance, alongside high-level networking.

Sponsors

Excelsior Equity Partners is the Diamond Sponsor of LITFINCON Houston 2027. Based in Allen, Texas, Excelsior is an alternative investment manager focused on legal assets and the companies serving the legal industry. Returning sponsors include Consumer Attorney Marketing Group (CAMG), Counsel Financial, Ignite Specialty Risk, Invenio LLP and McDermott Will & Schulte. Additional sponsors will be announced as the conference approaches.

Registration and Event Week

Registration is open at litfincon.com. A limited room block is available at The Post Oak Hotel.

Event Date Time (CT) Location Texas Toast Reception Tuesday, February 23 6 p.m. Mastro's Steakhouse LITFINCON USA 2027 Day 1: Wednesday, February 24 Day 2: Thursday, February 25 8 a.m. The Post Oak Hotel VIP Dinner Wednesday, February 24 6:30 p.m. The Post Oak Hotel

About LITFINCON

LITFINCON is a global conference series for the legal finance industry, bringing together funders, institutional investors, law firms, insurers, corporate legal departments, and other market participants. Founded in Houston in 2022 and organized by Siltstone Capital, the series has held conferences in Houston, Beverly Hills, Singapore, and Amsterdam. Its practitioner-led programming and networking provide a forum for discussing the developments shaping legal finance. For more information, visit litfincon.com.

About Siltstone Capital

Siltstone Capital is a Houston-based, multi-strategy alternative investment firm with a dedicated litigation finance strategy. In addition to organizing LITFINCON, Siltstone Capital invests across commercial, patent, and mass tort matters.

Media Contact

Jacob Varghese

Principal, Siltstone Capital

jacob.varghese@siltstone.com

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