NRGene Canada Wins US$250,000 Investment at 2026 Grow-NY International Food and Agriculture Business Competition

Saskatoon-based company plans to bring its black soldier fly model to Upstate New York

ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Development has named NRGene Canada a winner of a US$250,000 investment at its eighth annual Grow-NY international business competition for food, beverage and agriculture startups in Upstate New York. The award recognizes NRGene Canada's model for turning food and beverage by-products into premium feed through AI-selected black soldier fly genetics and on-site production. NRGene Canada was one of seven winners to secure an investment at the conclusion of the Grow-NY Food and Ag Summit, held Nov. 12-13 in Rochester, New York. The Grow-NY competition is funded by Empire State Development and administered by Cornell University's Center for Regional Economic Advancement.

NRGene Canada Chief Business Officer Yossi Levi said, "Winning Grow-NY is a strong vote of confidence in our approach. We believe the next chapter of sustainable protein will be built on better genetics and local partnerships that turn by-products into value. Upstate New York is where we plan to begin in the U.S., and we're excited about what we can build here together."

In its eighth year, Grow-NY attracted 334 applicants from 49 countries. Twenty finalists presented at the summit, where Grow-NY awarded $3 million in investments to seven winners who commit to a 12-month regional impact in Central New York, the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier.

NRGene Canada builds an asset-light network that converts low-value food and beverage by-products into premium feed protein and soil amendment. Its MaxBSF black soldier fly genetics deliver up to 2.1 times the output than industry-standard lines. Under its hub-and-spoke model, host businesses such as wineries, breweries and dairy processors run compact rearing units on their own sites. NRGene Canada supplies young larvae and training, then buys back the output to sell under its MaxBites and MaxFrass brands.

NRGene Canada's model is already operating in Canada: MaxBites insect treats are on retail shelves across Western Canada, its FairGene joint venture in Alberta supplies young larvae to partner sites, and a semi-industrial trial in northern Saskatchewan turned fish-processing by-product into omega-3-rich larvae. MaxFrass soil amendment will be available in early 2027.

The Grow-NY award will support NRGene Canada's efforts to build a presence across the Grow-NY region and develop partnerships across the region. The company has already signed letters of intent with three local businesses and is exploring opportunities with others to bring its model to Upstate New York.

Judges evaluated finalists on business model viability, team strength, customer value, agrifood innovation, regional job growth potential and participation in the Grow-NY accelerator.

Grow-NY mentor Brad Gouldthorpe, startup business advisor and investor, said, "I was impressed by how well NRGene Canada's solution fits the needs of New York's diverse farms and food manufacturers. I believe it could really make a significant impact on agriculture and the environment across the entire state."

Grow-NY Program Director Jenn Smith said, "The Grow-NY competition has attracted more than 2,000 startups to Upstate New York. We had an excellent group of finalists this year, and we are excited to welcome NRGene Canada to our portfolio of ventures growing in the region."

All Grow-NY winners will work to make a positive economic impact across the region's 22 counties, known for their farmland and abundant freshwater, by supporting job growth and building partnerships with local industries.

About NRGene Canada

NRGene Canada, based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, applies AI-driven genomics to black soldier fly breeding. Its MaxBSF genetics are developed through natural breeding, with no GMO, gene editing or CRISPR. Through a hub-and-spoke network of host businesses, NRGene Canada turns organic by-products into MaxBites insect treats and MaxFrass soil amendment. To learn more, visit nrgenecanada.com.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development (ESD) promotes a vigorous and growing state economy, encourages business investment and job creation, and supports diverse, prosperous local economies across New York State through the efficient use of loans, grants, tax credits, real estate development, marketing and other forms of assistance. To learn more about ESD visit https://esd.ny.gov.

About the Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement

The Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) supports economic impact in Upstate New York through entrepreneurship and innovation. We help people advance ideas that will create jobs in all fields in our region, to enrich the area's economic diversity. To learn more, visit https://crea.cornell.edu.

Media Contact

Daphna Tako

Marketing Director

NRGene Canada

daphna.tako@nrgene.com

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