How Andi Palmar and Operation BeYoutiful Help Women See Themselves-Not Their Illness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / For a woman facing cancer or another serious medical condition, losing her hair can feel like losing a piece of herself.

Suddenly, something deeply personal becomes very public.

"You would think that when you're faced with losing your life, losing your hair would be the least of your worries," said Andi Palmar, chief operating officer of Operation BeYoutiful.

Andi understands that hair isn't simply about appearance. It can be part of how a woman recognizes herself - and how the world recognizes her.

That's why the moment a woman sees herself in a new wig at Operation BeYoutiful, a nonprofit based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, that supports women experiencing medically related hair loss, can be so powerful.

Kelly Majer, a Royal Neighbors independent agent, Operation BeYoutiful volunteer, and the person who nominated Operation BeYoutiful for the grant, has witnessed it many times.

"They say, 'I look like myself. I look like myself again,'" Kelly said. "If we can give that piece back to these women ... it gives me chills even talking about it."

An Idea Born From Helping One Woman

Operation BeYoutiful began with a mother, a daughter and a woman who needed help.

A friend in Andi's women's support group had breast cancer. She was a single mother preparing to lose her hair and wanted a wig she couldn't afford.

The group held a fundraiser for her. When Andi and her daughter, Lauren, returned home that night, Lauren announced that she knew what she wanted to do with the nonprofit she had dreamed of starting.

"I want to give wigs," she told her mother. "I want to give them to teenage girls."

The name Operation BeYoutiful grew from that same idea: helping young women "be you" - to be themselves and feel proud of who they were.

What began by helping teenage girls eventually grew to serve women of all ages. Today, Operation BeYoutiful has helped recipients ranging in age from 8 to 88.

The mission has grown far beyond wigs. As Andi listened to the women she served, she kept asking a simple question: What else do you need?

The answers led to meals, house cleaning, monthly meetups, and wellness services. Operation BeYoutiful now partners with local women-owned businesses to provide additional support, keeping the money it raises within the community while connecting recipients with other women who need help.

For Andi, the goal behind all of it is remarkably simple. "I want her to feel like herself," she said. "I want her to be able to look in the mirror and see herself as she knows herself."

And Andi has watched what happens next.

Women who had stopped going out begin returning to church. They meet friends for dinner. They resume parts of their lives they had pulled away from because they felt self-conscious.

"Even though they have an illness, it doesn't define who they are," Andi said. "They are more than and they are bigger than that illness."

Meeting a Growing Need

This year, Royal Neighbors of America honored Andi and Operation BeYoutiful with a $20,000 Nation of Neighbors? grant at a critical time.

Operation BeYoutiful typically budgets to serve about 100 women annually. By August 2026, the organization had already accepted more than 100 applications-more than it had ever served in an entire year.

The Royal Neighbors grant gives Andi confidence that she can continue serving the growing number of women seeking support without cutting existing programs. It also creates an opportunity to explore adding another service in 2027.

For a small organization in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Andi says the impact of that support is enormous. "This is life changing for our organization," she said. "To have this recognition and this gift is so humbling and so very generous."

Kelly understands the impact from another perspective. Her own mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 28 and died in her late 40s. She remembers what it was like to be the child watching her mother go through cancer. That experience is part of what has kept Kelly volunteering with Operation BeYoutiful for five years-and why she nominated the organization for the Nation of Neighbors award.

"We put our heart and soul into the group," Kelly said. "This is going to allow us to continue to do what we're doing with more girls entering into it."

For Operation BeYoutiful, the grant provides more than financial support. It is a recognition of the work Andi and her volunteers have built, a belief in the difference they are making, and an opportunity to say yes to even more women who need them.

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SOURCE: Royal Neighbors of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/royal-neighbors-of-americar-restoring-more-than-hair-1252578