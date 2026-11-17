Set along Chicago Creek in the historic mountains above Idaho Springs, the scenic alpine estate keeps ceremony, cocktails, and reception within walking distance, about 35 minutes from Denver

IDAHO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, today announced the addition of Blackstone Rivers, a creekside mountain estate in Idaho Springs, Colorado. The venue will operate as Blackstone Rivers by Wedgewood Weddings and host weddings from May through October.

Bordered by two creeks, Chicago Creek and Devil's Creek, the property keeps its ceremony site, cocktail-hour area, and reception tent within easy walking distance of one another, so guests seamlessly move from one part of the day to the next.

"Great mountain settings are easy to find in Colorado. Great mountain settings where the whole day is actually handled for you are not," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "That's what Blackstone Rivers is. Real mountain vibe, real history, and a team that takes the time, the cost, and the stress off couples' plates so they can just enjoy it."

Property History

Idaho Springs was founded in 1859, when prospector George A. Jackson discovered placer gold at the confluence of Chicago Creek and Clear Creek, the first substantial gold discovery in Colorado. The surrounding mining district was later nicknamed "the richest square mile on earth," and a railroad carried its gold to the Denver Mint. Blackstone Rivers sits on Chicago Creek Road, along the creek where the discovery was made. The property later operated as a llama ranch.

Ceremony, Cocktails, and Reception, Steps Apart

Each part of the wedding day has a dedicated space of its own, all within an easy stroll:

Ceremony Site: Couples exchange vows outdoors against a natural backdrop of trees, with guests seated on benches facing them.

Couples exchange vows outdoors against a natural backdrop of trees, with guests seated on benches facing them. Cocktail Hour Space: A separate gathering area with its own bar, where guests can mingle and raise a glass before dinner.

A separate gathering area with its own bar, where guests can mingle and raise a glass before dinner. Reception Tent: A tented space for dinner, speeches, and the dance floor.

A tented space for dinner, speeches, and the dance floor. Get-Ready Suites: Private suites for the couple and their wedding party, located just steps from the reception.

What This Means for Couples

Couples booking Blackstone Rivers by Wedgewood Weddings will receive full-service planning support, including a dedicated event coordinator, flexible package options, vendor assistance, and on-site management on the wedding day. The result is a single point of contact across the whole arrangement, designed to simplify planning and let couples and their families focus on the celebration itself.

More than 165 years after George A. Jackson's discovery on Chicago Creek helped launch Colorado's Gold Rush, Blackstone Rivers opens a new chapter along the same stretch of water, pairing one of the state's earliest mining landscapes with the planning expertise of Wedgewood Weddings & Events.

For more information or to schedule a tour, WedgewoodWeddings.com/Venues/Blackstone-Rivers

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings is dedicated to simplifying the wedding and event process. We help customers save money, reduce stress, and get their time back so the whole experience feels easier, clearer, and a lot more enjoyable, from the ?rst conversation to the ?nal toast. With clear pricing, customizable packages, expert teams, and one-of-a-kind venues across the country, we make it easier to create an event that feels personal, polished, and fully your own, without all the nonsense the wedding industry usually piles on. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .



Media Contact:

Jordan Garcia

Jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-brings-creekside-mountain-celebrations-to-ida-1252568