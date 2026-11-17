Ucore announces receipt of the Minor Source Air Permit from the LDEQ, based on tonnes of MREC and MREO feedstock processing planned for the SMC and conducted at its RapidSX Commercialization and Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its Minor Source Air Permit (Permit No. 2360-00177-00, the "Air Permit") for the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") in Alexandria, Louisiana, from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality ("LDEQ"). The Air Permit application was based on processing metrics developed from the tonnes of mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") and mixed rare earth oxide ("MREO") feedstocks (planned for the SMC) processed at the RapidSX Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. The Air Permit was approved for the construction, testing, commissioning, and operation of the SMC, from enhanced 'Machine A' through the planned full build-out, processing up to ~9,600 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of contained total rare earth oxide ("TREO").

In Louisiana, a minor source permit applies to facilities whose potential emissions fall below the thresholds that require a federal Title V (Part 70) operating permit. "Minor Source" describes the facility's emissions category, not its size or processing capacity.

"Ucore is very appreciative of the LDEQ and the State of Louisiana for facilitating an efficient permitting process based on our extensive demonstration work at the CDF," said Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "With the Air Permit in hand and regular coordination with the State Fire Marshal and the England Airpark, Ucore continues detailed engineering and construction of an advanced-technology separation facility. This facility, starting with enhanced Machine A, will process feedstock from multiple Western sources into a wide range of separated products, including NdPr, samarium, gadolinium, and yttrium, for the United States, Canada, and their allies."

"Each Company milestone achieved is a building block toward commissioning enhanced Machine A in the first half of 2027 and, beyond that, supplying medium and heavy rare earth oxides to Western markets."

The Air Permit is the final LDEQ permit required before enhanced 'Machine A' can be installed from the full-commercial-scale RapidSX construction details developed at the Kingston CDF.

Photos of the completed full-commercial-scale RapidSX contactor testing at the CDF in Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Left to right: (2)x8" (enhanced Machine A), (4)x12" and (1)x24" automated contactor columns

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/324475_10838cd354239899_002full.jpg

Ucore's primary focus is to advance the commercial deployment of its RapidSX rare earth separation technology at its SMC in Alexandria, Louisiana. This begins with installing, testing, and commissioning its first 600 tpa of TREO processing capacity, enhanced 'Machine A', in H1 2027.

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About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare-earth and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, Ucore aims to support the development of a more diversified and resilient North American Rare Earth Elements ("REE") supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA ("Bokan").

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with respect to: the scope, conditions and continued validity of submitted permits, including their coverage of future phases of the SMC; the receipt and timing of remaining permits and approvals; the timing of installation, testing and commissioning of enhanced Machine A in H1 2027; the planned scale-up of the SMC to ~9,600 tpa; the future supply of medium and heavy rare earth oxides; the progress of development at the Louisiana SMC and any subsequent SMCs; and future development plans. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business activities, its ability to qualify for and receive any additional funding from any U.S. or Canadian government, the Company's Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") and the aforementioned projects (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, and in the continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca), including the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (filed on SEDAR+ on June 8, 2026) and MD&A for Q2-2026 (filed on SEDAR+ on August 26, 2026), as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future SMCs. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to continue and complete the ongoing research and development work required at the CDF and also later prepare a new technical report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects that demonstrates that Bokan is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction and eventual commissioning and operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, without limitation: the successful completion and accuracy of baseline, front-end-engineering design and detailed engineering studies; the ability to complete further engineering, procurement, and construction activities as currently contemplated; the availability, cost, and timely delivery of equipment, materials, utilities, labour and construction services; the Company's ability to secure sufficient financing on acceptable terms; the receipt and timing of all required permits and approvals; the successful scale-up and commercial deployment of RapidSX technology from demonstration to commercial operation; the availability of qualified feedstock from third-party suppliers; successful customer qualification and offtake discussions; continued support from governmental partners; and general economic, market, and industry conditions, including assumptions regarding rare earth oxide prices, which are subject to significant volatility.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate or that the anticipated results, performance, or achievements will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: risks associated with the development, scale-up, and commercialization of new or unproven technologies; the risk that RapidSX may not perform at commercial scale as expected; engineering design changes; inaccuracies in capital or operating cost estimates; cost escalation due to inflation, supply chain disruption, or market conditions; delays or failures in procurement, construction, or commissioning; the inability to obtain or maintain required permits, approvals, or regulatory authorizations; the risk that permits are appealed, challenged or modified, or that the SMC's design, throughput or emissions at commercial scale differ from the demonstration-scale data on which the permit applications are based, requiring an amendment to the permits; challenges in securing adequate financing; adverse capital market conditions; variability in feedstock supply, quality, or pricing; failure to secure or maintain commercial relationships, customer qualification, or offtake arrangements; fluctuations and uncertainty in rare earth oxide prices and demand; the risk that indicative or quoted market prices, including for ex-China markets, may not be realized; operational risks once in production, including equipment failures or lower-than-expected recoveries; geopolitical risk; changes in applicable laws or regulations; environmental or permitting challenges; loss of key personnel; and general economic, business, or competitive conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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