Picarro Customers Lead OGMP 2.0 Level 5 Reporting for Gas Distribution

All gas distribution operators reporting at OGMP 2.0 Level 5 are Picarro customers. Eight European DSOs reach the UN's highest methane reporting level using Picarro Advanced Mobile Leak Detection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro today congratulates eight European gas distribution system operators (DSOs) recognized in the UN Environment Programme's Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 2026 report for leading the industry in measurement-based methane reporting. All eight companies reported their operated distribution assets at Level 5 and held Gold Standard Reporting status - the highest level of the OGMP 2.0 framework.

About OGMP 2.0

The Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 is UNEP's flagship measurement-based methane reporting framework, launched in 2020. It now counts 163 member companies in 90 countries, covering 43 per cent of global oil and gas production.

Members report on five levels. Levels 1 to 3 rely on generic emission factors; Levels 4 and 5 are based on measurement. At Level 5; DSOs use Picarro's vehicle systems to measure at site level, so that no potential source is missed. As a second step, the investigation of the indications identifies the specific sources of emissions to attribute them to the right asset class. This process, called reconciliation, between site and source level measurement is a cornerstone of OGMP 2.0 reporting. Because most site-level indications trace back to a single source, the vehicle's quantification also delivers the source-level measurement.

Gold Standard Reporting is awarded each year to companies that set a methane target and bring their material assets to the required reporting levels on time.

Eight DSOs at the top of the framework

Seven of the eight have held Gold Standard Reporting for three consecutive data years (2023, 2024 and 2025). Enaon, which joined in 2023, earned it in 2025, its first eligible year. All eight report an average Level 5 for their operated assets.

Company Country OGMP 2.0

member

since Gold Standard

Reporting (data

years) Level 5 Methane Reduction or Intensity

Target Italgas S.p.A. Italy 2020 2023, 2024, 2025 2024 -72% by 2030 vs 2020 Unareti S.p.A. Italy 2020 2023, 2024, 2025 2025 -40% by 2030 vs 2021 EWE NETZ GmbH Germany 2020 2023, 2024, 2025 2025 -4.5% by 2027 vs 2024 Enaon EDA (Italgas

Group) Greece 2023 2025 2025 -37.2% by 2028 vs 2023 GEI Gestione Energetica

Impianti SpA Italy 2020 2023, 2024, 2025 2025 36 kg CH4/km/y by 2030 Netze-Gesellschaft

Südwest mbH Germany 2021 2023, 2024, 2025 2025 -50% by 2030 vs 2023 Adrigas SpA Italy 2020 2023, 2024, 2025 2025 0.006 kg CH4/m/y by 2028 Thüga Energienetze

GmbH Germany 2020 2023, 2024, 2025 2025 -50% by 2030 vs 2023

Source: OGMP 2.0 company factsheets 2026.

The eight operators run networks ranging from about 2,600 km (GEI) to around 144,000 km (Italgas, the largest DSO in Europe by delivery points).

From Level 5 reporting to real methane abatement

In gas distribution networks, a small share of leaks drives most emissions: typically, the top 5% of leaks account for more than 50%. In that context, rapidly finding the largest leaks across the network and repairing them first is the fastest route to methane abatement. Picarro's solution is built for exactly this approach, and has delivered results at scale for years.

Picarro's customers can measure and report with the highest confidence, and use the same data to deliver on their methane reduction goals, up to net-zero methane.

"These operators have shown that the highest standard of methane reporting is achievable for gas distribution, year after year," said Francois Rongere, VP Gas, Picarro. "We are proud that every DSO at Level 5 Gold Standard relies on Picarro measurements to find leaks, quantify them and drive methane emission abatement. It shows that, together, we are leading the industry towards more effective methods of leak management."

To learn how Picarro helps gas distribution operators support OGMP 2.0 Level 5 reporting and reduce methane emissions, visit Picarro's OGMP 2.0 Level 5 reporting page.

About Picarro

Picarro is the global leader in Network Intelligence and methane emissions reduction solutions, providing natural gas operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. Its enterprise solution helps increase safety, lower emissions, optimize asset management and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators representing more than 30% of global gas distribution networks have been proactively managing leaks for more than 10 years, prioritizing critical issues, and continuously assessing gas system health and performance for enhanced safety and reduced methane emissions.

Media Contacts:

Francois Rongere

VP Natural Gas Industry

Picarro, Inc.

frongere@picarro.com

Mona Alkindi

Director, Sales Operations & Communications

Picarro, Inc.

malkindi@picarro.com

Sources

UNEP (2026), Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 2026: From measurement to mitigation, better methane data is enabling action

OGMP 2.0 company factsheets 2026 (Gold Standard annual progress, reporting levels, targets and 2025 reported emissions)

OGMP 2.0 Technical Guidance Document: Distribution Grids, approved January 2026 (interim Level 5 solution for distribution grids)

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