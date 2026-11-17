APEC Leaders' Meeting Set to Open, Global Attention Turns to Guangdong

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, Guangdong, from Nov. 18-19 under the theme 'Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together'. As leaders of APEC economies arrive in Shenzhen on Nov. 17, they are learning about Guangdong's development and changes over the past year through media reports and field visits, particularly in areas such as innovation-driven growth, Greater Bay Area coordination, advanced manufacturing, high-level opening-up, and green transformation.

In the first three quarters of 2026, Guangdong's GDP exceeded 11 trillion yuan, up 4.6% year over year, with all 21 prefecture-level cities in the province recording positive growth. While posting its fastest growth rate for the same period in five years, Guangdong continued to rank first in the country in terms of total GDP. Only by building a stronger industrial system geared toward the future can development succeed on the basis of quality. From 'building a new Guangdong' to 'mutual reinforcement of industry and technology', 'building a modern industrial system', and 'coordinated development of manufacturing and services', the themes of the provincial high-quality development conferences held at the start of each Chinese New Year have varied in emphasis, but all have remained anchored in the central goal of high-quality development.

In addition, Guangdong's three major sectors-industry, finance, and IT services-have become key pillars of its economy, contributing more than 70% of the province's economic growth. Focusing on six major fields-intelligent connectivity, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, space development, future energy, and quality living-Guangdong has identified 53 emerging growth areas and is striving to develop more than three of them into trillion-yuan-level industries within five years. Achieving high-level sci-tech self-reliance and self-improvement is key to Chinese-style modernization. Guangdong's regional innovation capability has ranked first in the country for nine consecutive years, while the 'Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou' innovation cluster has topped the Global Innovation Index for two consecutive years. Today, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with less than 1% of the country's land area and 6% of its population, generates one-ninth of the country's total economic output, making it one of China's most open and economically vibrant regions.

In terms of foreign trade, in the first three quarters of 2026, Guangdong's imports and exports with other APEC economies reached 5.74 trillion yuan, up 26.4% year over year and accounting for 65.9% of the province's total foreign trade value. Trade with Belt and Road partner countries reached 3.2 trillion yuan, up 18.2% year over year. Guangdong has achieved trade growth with more than 160 countries and regions, further consolidating its diversified market structure.

This APEC meeting has identified 'openness, innovation, and cooperation' as its three priority areas, which will generate sustained momentum for business and investment promotion, innovation-driven growth, Greater Bay Area coordination, improvements to the business environment, and enhanced international influence. As a pioneer, front-runner, and pilot zone of China's reform and opening-up, Guangdong will make every effort to host the event successfully, ensuring a professional, well-organized, productive, safe, and successful high-level gathering that will help the province integrate more deeply into the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation network.

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