Bybit USDe Hold & Earn: USDe as a Bridge Between DeFi and RWA

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has updated its USDe Hold & Earn offering that lets holders earn rewards on USDe while also using the asset as trading collateral. The APR on USDe is currently up to 5.25%.

USDe is a synthetic dollar developed by Ethena tracking the U.S. dollar. Its core mechanism pairs crypto collateral with short futures positions, which has led to USDe often being described as an ETH funding rate trade. In practice, USDe is acting as a bridge between DeFi and RWA, with backing assets spanning on-chain lending, institutional credit, stablecoin liquidity and tokenized real-world assets.

As of 16 November, 2026, the backing ratio of the protocol was 100.96%. The pool of backing assets for USDe currently stands at roughly $4.92 billion. DeFi Lending is the largest component at 37% followed by Liquid Stablecoins at 23%. Crypto Basis, the funding rate-linked component, makes up 17%, RWA at 6% and Equity and RWA basis at 2%.

Bybit's USDe Hold & Earn offers competitive benefits for USDe holders:

Rewards on holding: USDe holders earn rewards with no staking or lock-up required, and rewards accrue daily.

USDe holders earn rewards with no staking or lock-up required, and rewards accrue daily. Trading collateral: USDe can be used as collateral with a collateral value ratio (CVR) of 100%, allowing capital to remain productive while in use.

USDe can be used as collateral with a collateral value ratio (CVR) of 100%, allowing capital to remain productive while in use. Zero-fee spot trading: USDe/USDT and USDe/USDC spot pairs are available with zero trading fees.

USDe/USDT and USDe/USDC spot pairs are available with zero trading fees. Open minting and redemption: Through Bybit On-Chain Earn, USDe can be minted from USDT or USDC and redeemed back in a single transaction, without whitelist requirements.

The offering reflects Bybit's broader direction as a New Financial Platform, bringing on-chain yield, stablecoin products and tokenized real-world assets together within a single ecosystem.

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